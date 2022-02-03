Westpac shuffles executives

Westpac Group announced a restructure and shuffling of its executive lineup, in a move to reduce costs and simplify the bank.

Westpac is creating a smaller head office and reducing the size of corporate functions by 20% as part of a larger plan to reduce costs by $8 billion by 2024.

A broader restructure will see support services (including human resources, finance, and technology) moved to the businesses and customers they support, creating two shared service areas to achieve benefits of scale and creating a leaner group head office responsible for strategy and policies.

The roles of chief risk officer, group executive - financial crime, compliance and conduct will be combined.

This move has seen chief risk officer David Stephen decide to leave Westpac along with Les Vance who held the position of group executive - financial crime, compliance, and conduct.

Ryan Zanin has been appointed chief risk officer for Westpac Group, joining from Fannie Mae in New York where he is currently chief risk officer and executive vice president.

Westpac chief executive Peter King said Zanin will be charged with driving a risk transformation at Westpac.

"Ryan is a proven risk leader with extensive risk management experience, having held senior risk roles at some of the world's largest financial services companies including Fannie Mae, GE Capital and Wells Fargo," King said.

The restructure will also see two new divisions created within the Westpac group - corporate services and customer services and technology.

Corporate services will be led by current group executive, customer and corporate relations Carolyn McCann and will bring together property, human resources, finance, corporate affairs, and sustainability.

Customer services and technology will be led by current chief operating officer Scott Collary and will bring together operations, remediation, complaints, and technology.

Westpac expects a small restructuring charge in its first half 2022 results.