Westpac settles two class actions

Westpac has agreed to settle two separate class actions relating to anti-money laundering breaches and rate rigging initiated in the US for undisclosed amounts.

The bank settled the action filed by Rosen Law Firm relating to its failure to monitor financial crime and AUSTRAC scandal on October 29.

The law firm filed the class action in January this year at the US District Court for Oregon on behalf of investors who purchased Westpac shares between 11 November 2015 and 19 November 2019. The law firm named the bank, former chief executive Brian Hartzer and current chief executive Peter King as defendants.

Westpac described the settlement amount as "not material" and "resolves all claims against the defendants without any admission of liability."

Separately, the bank settled its rate rigging class action, which was filed in August 2016 at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The bank bill swap rate (BBSW) class action claimed that Westpac together with a number of banks like NAB and ANZ conspired to fix the prices of BBSW-based derivatives.

The settlement is subject to negotiation, execution of complete settlement papers and court approval, the bank said, adding that the terms of the settlement agreement are confidential.

In 2018, the Australian Federal Court ordered the bank pay $3.3 million for contravening the ASIC Act for its involvement in the scandal.