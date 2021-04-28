Westpac settles life insurance class action

Westpac has settled a class action relating to life insurance sold through its financial advice network.

The class action was brought against Westpac Group by Shine Lawyers in 2017.

It claimed that between 2011 and 2017, customers who received financial advice from Westpac-aligned financial advisers through Westpac, St George Bank, Bank of Melbourne, BankSA and BT Advice were sold needlessly expensive life insurance.

According to Shine's case, these consumers who were advised into Westpac Life policies were charged higher premiums for life insurance than people who obtained identical insurance through independent financial advisers (IFAs).

Shine alleged Westpac financial advice clients paid between 4.3% and 9.09% more than the clients of IFAs for the same Westpac Life policies.

They were also allegedly not informed by Westpac that they could obtain substantially similar or better policies of insurance from alternative insurers for lower premiums.

Shine estimated that 80,000 Australians had purchased the overpriced Westpac Life policies.

The class action was backed by litigation funder JustKapital.

Westpac has now resolved the matter without making any admission of liability in relation to the sale of life insurance policies by its financial advisers.

The settlement is capped at $30 million, and Westpac said in an announcement to the ASX that the settlement is still subject to Federal Court approval.

Shine Lawyers head of class actions Jan Saddler said the settlement is a great outcome for the class action members.

"We encourage all those customers of Westpac, St George, Bank of Melbourne and BT who obtained life insurance in the period between 2011 and 2017 to register with Shine Lawyers to ensure they are included in the settlement," she said.

Saddler said Shine was pleased with the outcome of its negotiations with Westpac.