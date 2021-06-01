Westpac senior leader departs

The former head of Westpac Private who has been working in consumer and business banking has departed after a decade with the bank.

Westpac confirmed Jane Watts is leaving the company after 10 years.

Her most recent position was as business chief customer engagement officer, consumer and business banking.

Earlier in her career at Westpac, Watts was general manager for advice and private wealth at BT Financial Group.

She led BT Private Wealth, including Westpac Private Bank, for eight years from 2010 to 2018.

Prior to joining Westpac, Watts was an executive director and division director in banking at Macquarie Group.

She was also the chief executive of AdvantEdge when the mortgage business was owned by Lendlease. NAB purchased MLC from Lendlease in 2000, and AdvantEdge came to be under MLC.

Westpac would not comment on whether a replacement for Watts had been appointed.

The loss of a senior leader in Westpac's consumer business comes amid some turbulence for the big bank after it received a record fine from AUSTRAC last year for failing to comply with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism provisions.

The bank announced it would merge its consumer and business divisions and combine leadership in March, saying at the time that only chief executive of business Guil Lima would depart after 15 months in the role.

Westpac New Zealand's chief executive David McLean also retired on May 3 after the bank said it was in the early stages of reviewing the feasibility of its 160-year-old New Zealand division as RBNZ ramped up capital requirements.