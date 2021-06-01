NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Westpac senior leader departs

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 1 JUN 2021   12:27PM

The former head of Westpac Private who has been working in consumer and business banking has departed after a decade with the bank.

Westpac confirmed Jane Watts is leaving the company after 10 years.

Her most recent position was as business chief customer engagement officer, consumer and business banking.

Earlier in her career at Westpac, Watts was general manager for advice and private wealth at BT Financial Group.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

She led BT Private Wealth, including Westpac Private Bank, for eight years from 2010 to 2018.

Prior to joining Westpac, Watts was an executive director and division director in banking at Macquarie Group.

She was also the chief executive of AdvantEdge when the mortgage business was owned by Lendlease. NAB purchased MLC from Lendlease in 2000, and AdvantEdge came to be under MLC.

Westpac would not comment on whether a replacement for Watts had been appointed.

The loss of a senior leader in Westpac's consumer business comes amid some turbulence for the big bank after it received a record fine from AUSTRAC last year for failing to comply with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism provisions.

The bank announced it would merge its consumer and business divisions and combine leadership in March, saying at the time that only chief executive of business Guil Lima would depart after 15 months in the role.

Westpac New Zealand's chief executive David McLean also retired on May 3 after the bank said it was in the early stages of reviewing the feasibility of its 160-year-old New Zealand division as RBNZ ramped up capital requirements.

Read more: AdvantEdgeLendleaseMLCAUSTRACBT Financial GroupBT Private WealthDavid McLeanGuil LimaJane WattsMacquarie GroupWestpac New ZealandWestpac Private Bank
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Savills IM appoints local team, launches fund
Milford hires from Macquarie
Future Fund adds super fund chair
BetaShares hires from Class
Research firm launches, hires Macquarie exec
Macquarie posts $3bn profit, makes hire
AMP advice transformation leads exits
Midwinter hires chief commercial officer from AMP
Westpac profit climbs, executive leaves
Fund manager creates lead distribution role

Editor's Choice

GAM hires from BlackRock

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
The Swiss manager is investing in its local business, adding to its product offering and hiring a senior manager from BlackRock.

Licensee awards tech mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:28PM
ROAR Software, formerly known as YTML, has won a technology solution mandate from a recently launched dealer group.

Investors move to thematic funds

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:23PM
Assets in thematic funds in Australia have grown exponentially in the last year after showing stellar results through the pandemic but performance over the long -term is lacklustre, new research shows.

Family law super reforms released

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:22PM
The government has released the long-awaited exposure draft legislation intended to prevent individuals from hiding superannuation assets in family law proceedings.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.