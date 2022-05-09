Westpac reports $3.1bn in cash earnings

The bank's cash earnings dropped due to competitive pressures on net interest margins and reduced credit impairment benefits.

More promisingly, Westpac's earnings were up 71% compared to the second half of last year due to the success of its cost reset program.

The bank maintained its $8 billion 2024 cost target and announced a 27% reduction in its costs compared to the second half of 2021.

However, this reduction included the axing of over 4000 workers.

Westpac chief executive Peter King said that the bank has made steady progress and is making the changes required to become simpler and stronger.

"Our balance sheet is sound, allowing us to successfully complete our off-market share buy-back, reset our capital range and increase the dividend per share," King said.

Fittingly, the bank's board lifted the companies interim fully ranked dividend to 61 cents per share to be paid on 24 June 2022.

Going forward King asserted the Australian economy was robust and would persevere through the challenging circumstances of the first half of 2022.

"Consumer spending may be tempered by higher prices and higher interest rates. However, the positives of strong household and business balance sheets, combined with the continued reopening of international borders and local economies, will likely increase economic activity," he said.

"We expect the Australian economy to expand by 4.5% in 2022 but slow to 2.5% in 2023.

On the back of the results, in the first hour of trading Westpac shares climbed 2.9%.