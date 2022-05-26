Westpac offloads BT super funds to Mercer

Westpac has confirmed it signed a successor funds transfer with Mercer which will see all its superannuation funds transferred to Mercer Super Trust.

BT will merge its personal and corporate superannuation funds into Mercer in the first half of next year; the agreement does not include superannuation held on the Panorama or Asgard platforms. The Westpac Group Super Plan is included in the deal which will see a total of $37.8 billion in funds transferred.

The merged fund will manage more than $65 billion on behalf of about 850,000 members. These members are expected to see a 25% reduction in fees, including no dollar-based administration fee and reduced percentage-based administration and investment fees. Mercer's existing members will also see their fees drop so as to match those charged to incoming BT members.

BT members will also have access to Mercer's wider investment menu and will be able to retain their existing insurance arrangements.

"Our new proposition will be offered to all members from day one. And, our ongoing commitment to improving our capability and capacity will continue to set a new bar for retirement outcomes for all Australians now and into the future," Mercer Australia chief executive David Bryant said.

Mercer has also offered all Westpac staff working on the products employment, Westpac said.

The transfer will result in a small loss as a result of the transaction and separation costs, expected to total about $80 million. However, Westpac has also agreed to sell Advance Asset Management to Mercer, which will result in a gain.

Advance currently has about $44 billion in funds under management, managing several of the BT Super investment options and a number of products on BT Panorama.

The net effect of both transactions is expected to be an after-tax gain of $225 million, Westpac said. This follows Westpac writing off all of the capitalised software and goodwill in the super business earlier this year.

BT Super chair Gai McGrath said the trustee engaged broadly with the industry to "create a larger superannuation fund with the potential to deliver improves performance, lower fees, and broader member services".

"It also maintains continuity of knowledge and service for BT Super members," she said.

"I look forward to working closely with Mercer to ensure a successful merger and improve the retirement outcomes for our members for many years to come."