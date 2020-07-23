Westpac nabs Deutsche Bank executive

Westpac has named a new head of institutional banking, hiring from the executive team of Deutsche Bank Australia and New Zealand.

Anthony Miller has been appointed chief executive of Westpac Institutional Bank, moving from his current position as chief executive Deutsche Bank Australia and New Zealand and co-head of the investment bank in the Asia Pacific region.

Prior to Deutsche Bank, Miller was a managing director at Goldman Sachs based in Hong Kong and a partner in the financing group for Asia Pacific.

Miller had been with Goldman Sachs for over 16 years, having started with the company in 2001.

Westpac group chief executive Peter King said he is delighted to welcome Miller to the executive team.

"Anthony has extensive global experience in institutional banking and, with his international background, will also bring broader risk management experience to the team," King said.

"He has been in client facing roles for the past 20 years and has deep banking and financial markets experience, which will be invaluable as we work to further strengthen our relationships with our corporate and institutional clients."

Miller has been chief executive of Deutsche Bank Australia and New Zealand since 2017 and was responsible for providing oversight and the banks activities in Australian, including the corporate and investment bank and DWS.

While no specific date of commencement has been set, Westpac said he is due to step into the role later this year, subject to regulatory approvals.

Miller is replacing Lyn Cobley, who had held the role for five years and announced her retirement at the end of May this year.