Executive Appointments
Westpac hires consumer chief executive
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 22 SEP 2020   12:04PM

Westpac Group has appointed a former fintech chief executive to lead its consumer banking division.

Chris de Bruin has over 24 years' experience in financial services and joins from Dubai-based fintech Deem where he has been chief executive for over two years.

Prior to that he was president of Canadian fintech Zafin where he was responsible for the company's engineering, product development, digital ecosystem and investment in new technologies.

He previously spent 13 years at Standard Charted Bank where his last role was global head of retail products and digital where he has oversight of the strategy, development, delivery and competitiveness   of the bank's portfolio of deposit, lending, card and payment products.

de Bruin was also an associate principal at McKinsey in both London and Johannesburg.

Commenting on the appointment Westpac Group chief executive Peter King said: "Chris has extensive experience in consumer banking, including leading the global retail distribution and product portfolios, as well as several regional consumer businesses, of a multinational bank."

"He also has a strong background in fintech and digital banking, which will be particularly valuable as we work to enhance our digital capability and better meet customers' changing needs."

He takes over from Richard Burton who took on the role of acting chief executive consumer following the resignation of David Lindberg who resigned in May to take up the role of chief executive of retail banking for Natwest/RBS in the UK.

Burton will continue as acting chief executive consumer until de Bruin commences in early 2021.

Read more: Westpac GroupChris de BruinRichard BurtonDeemMcKinseyPeter KingStandard Charted BankZafin
