Investment
Westpac ditches dividend
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 18 AUG 2020   12:09PM

Westpac has become the first of the big four banks to not deliver a dividend in its first half results as it reported a net profit of $595 million and revealed it anticipates further enforcement action from ASIC.

Westpac chief executive Peter King said the bank made the decision to not deliver a dividend due to its desire to retain a strong balance sheet and the ongoing uncertainty in the operating environment.

"Westpac's priority has been to remain strong so we can continue supporting customers through this challenging period," King said.

"We have maintained our strong balance sheet and increased provisions for bad debts to support our prudent approach to managing impairments."

The group posted an unaudited statutory net profit for the third quarter of $1.2 billion, with a quarterly average of 1H20 statutory net profit of $595 million.

"Our third quarter 2020 result excluding notables is higher than the first half average, mostly due to lower impairment charges," King said.

"Nevertheless, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is clear as activity fell and margins declined."

King said while there have been some signs that the economy is performing better than early expectations, significant uncertainty remains.

"We continue to offer deferral support where needed, although following our three-month customer check-ins the number of outstanding mortgage deferral customers is down around 40%," King said.

"However, many mortgage and business customers continue to require assistance and we are committed to supporting them."

Westpac suffered an impairment charge of $826 million saying it has increased provisions and provision cover.

The bank said improving management of risk is a priority after its own analysis and reviews, in addition to feedback from regulators, have highlighted that its risk management framework has not been operating satisfactorily.

Westpac said there are a number of risks where it has not met its own standards, or the expected standards of regulators, and "rectification" is required.

The bank said there are a number of ongoing ASIC investigations into Westpac and its subsidiaries, including financial planning, super and insurance, and that it expects ASIC may initiate enforcement action once those investigations come to an end.

Touching on class actions, Westpac also said it is aware that certain parties are considering additional legal action and class actions in relation to issues raised by the Royal Commission, saying it anticipates further matters may arise in Q4 of this year.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

