General
Westpac consolidates international operations
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 OCT 2020   4:05PM

Following a comprehensive review, Westpac is choosing to hone its focus on Australia and New Zealand, consolidating its international operations into just three branches.

Having reviewed its Asia, Europe and US businesses, Westpac will now move forward with just three branches in Singapore, London and New York. In doing so, it will exit Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Mumbai and Jakarta.

The bank's priority going forward is on its core Australian and New Zealand customers, acting Westpac Institutional Bank chief executive Curt Zuber said.

Westpac is not expecting the changes to have a significant impact on cash earnings but, over time, are expected to help reduce risk-weighted assets by more than $5 billion.

"To support this, WIB will be focusing our international footprint in three critical locations and streamlining the product set and customers we support outside Australia and New Zealand," Zuber said.

He said the change will enable more efficient delivery of products and services.

"We are fully committed to supporting our employees, customers and partners through these changes," Zuber added.

It comes as Finbold research reveals Westpac ranks third among the biggest fines paid by global banks so far this year.

The $1.3 billion it paid over its record-breaking deal with AUSTRAC places it just behind Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo. Goldman Sachs paid $5.5 billion for its involvement in the 1MDB corruption scandal, while Wells Fargo was fined more than $4 billion over millions of fake bank accounts.

Read more: WestpacGoldman SachsWells FargoCurt Zuber
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
