General

Westpac backs out of NZ demerger plans

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 24 JUN 2021   11:11AM

Westpac has decided to retain its New Zealand business after reviewing the feasibility of the 160-year-old division and the impact of increased capital requirements.

In March, the bank flagged that it was in early stages of reviewing Westpac New Zealand (WNZL) as regulatory requirements in New Zealand became too stringent.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) instructed Westpac New Zealand to hold additional liquid assets and commission independent reports into its risk governance and liquidity risk management.

"After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders," Westpac chief executive Peter King said.

"Our review identified opportunities to improve service for customers and value across the WNZL business and we will progress these with the WNZL board and management team."

The RBNZ ordered that the first independent report assess Westpac's risk governance and practices that are applied by the board and executive management.

The second report concerned the effectiveness of the actions that WNZL has taken to improve liquidity risk and risk culture following breaches RBNZ and APRA identified last year."WNZL is a strong business that has been serving New Zealand for 160 years. We remain committed to delivering for customers and fulfilling our purpose of helping Australians and New Zealanders succeed," King said.

WNZL is currently searching for outgoing chief executive David McLean's replacement. He will step down on June 25.

WNZL general manager institutional and business banking Simon Power will act as chief executive until a replacement is found.

The announcement comes as Westpac consolidated its international operations in Asia and placed a number of businesses into its newly created specialist businesses division to exit the group.

