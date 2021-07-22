Westpac appoints director

Westpac has named a renowned philanthropist as its latest non-executive director.

Audette Exel is the chair and founder of international non-government organisation Adara Group. The group's focus is on improving health and education for women, children and communities living in extreme poverty.

In 2016 Exel was named Australia's leading philanthropist by Philanthropy Australia.

She was previously a non-executive director of Suncorp Group and chair of the Bermuda Stock Exchange. Exel was also the managing director of Bermuda Commercial Bank for three years.

She began her career as a solicitor in international finance.

"We are delighted to welcome Audette to the board. Audette's extensive business leadership experience, entrepreneurship and deep contribution to philanthropy will bring new insights to the board and complement Westpac's purpose of helping Australians and New Zealanders succeed," Westpac chair John McFarlane said.

Commenting on her appointment, Exel added: "I am honoured to join the board of Australia's oldest company. Westpac is hugely important to the lives of so many Australians and New Zealanders and has played an important role in the economic and social fabrics of those countries."

"I very much look forward to becoming part of Westpac Group and to working with John and the board."

Last month, Westpac decided to retain its New Zealand business after reviewing the feasibility of the 160-year-old division and the impact of increased capital requirements.

In March, the bank flagged that it was in early stages of reviewing Westpac New Zealand (WNZL) as regulatory requirements in New Zealand became too stringent.