Investment

Westbridge Funds buys $16.21m industrial facility

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 MAR 2022   12:03PM

An industrial property in Perth's south has been sold for more than $16 million following strong buyer demand in the sector.

The office/warehouse facility at 41-43 Baile Road in Canning Vale was purchased by Westbridge Funds Management from Perron Group.

It is currently leased to Blackwoods, Australia's largest provider of industrial and safety supplies and a subsidiary of Wesfarmers.

Knight Frank's Tom Iredell, who negotiated the deal, said there was more than 10 bidders in the first round of the request for offers campaign.

"It's a well-presented and recently refurbished facility in a prime logistics location within proximity to Perth's key transportation networks," he said.

"It also has a strong lease covenant providing a secure, long-term income stream, so it was very appealing to buyers.

"The Western Australian industrial investment market is seeing historic yield compression on the back of low interest rates, the emergence of e-commerce, a well-performing mining industry and growing interstate investor appetite."

Iredell added that the yield gap between Western Australia and the eastern states is causing increased institutional investment interest in Western Australian properties and secondary grade assets, driving yields lower for older style, sub $20 million properties.

Westbridge Funds Management chair Damian Collins said the Canning Vale property is a welcome addition to Westbridge's Diversified Fund No. 4 property portfolio.

"It fits within the fund's goal of building a $100 to $150 million portfolio featuring up to 12 high-quality commercial properties diversified by state, asset class and number of tenants," he said.

"The strong covenant provided by the Wesfarmers subsidiary, coupled with the high underlying land value makes this an excellent long-term investment."

