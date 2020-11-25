Wells Fargo sets sights on Aussie super

Wells Fargo Asset Management is gearing up to make its mark on the Australian superannuation system, confirming to Financial Standard that it has been in discussions with major super funds.

Wells Fargo head of international distribution Deirdre Flood said the firm has been in talks with some super funds for some time as it gears up to solidify itself as a major player in the Asia Pacific.

"The Asia Pacific region has been one of our fastest growing regions in the last five years," Flood said.

"We see the Australian market as particularly interesting. It's a very sophisticated market, and we acknowledge that, but we really think that our experience around the world can really come to bear in Australia, and in particular within the superannuation industry."

Flood said for the moment the global firm is focused on providing ESG-centric small cap, all cap and global small cap options.

"We have both fundamental equity as well as systematic equity so we can definitely deliver alpha strategies," Flood said.

"The strategies that we have been most active with in our conversations on the ground in Australia have been around emerging market equities, both all cap and small caps, and global small caps."

Flood said as these sectors are all "less efficient" parts of the market, an active fundamental approach is will be of critical importance - something she said is a shared belief with potential clients in Australia.

Flood added that the super funds Wells Fargo has been in conversation with made it clear ESG is highly important to the Australian market.

"We're working with clients towards more outcome-oriented investments, not just looking at the component parts but taking it all the way through to the end outcome to client is looking to achieve," Flood explained.

"Many of the Australian superannuation funds are also engaged in this dialogue. So, we are in a knowledge sharing stage on our multi-asset engagement which is around asset allocation and portfolio construction."

Flood said Wells Fargo has been focused on engaging within the Australian market with clients directly for some time.

"At this stage I would say we are laying the foundations and building trust with clients whom we feel over time will lead to doing a lot more work with them," she said.

"One thing they are certainly interested in is asset allocation and portfolio construction, so we have definitely engaged with them on that and those dialogues are ongoing."

Flood said the current aim is to partner with the large and established super funds in Australia, but when asked if a Wells Fargo retail fund could be in the future she took a 'never say never' approach.

"That's not something we have on the table at the moment; it's not the immediate plan. We are really focused on being a partner to those on the ground and bringing to the table what we do best," Flood said.