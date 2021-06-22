NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

WealthO2 launches adviser app

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 22 JUN 2021   12:40PM

WealthO2 has launched an app for financial advisers and their clients to help them manage their investment and superannuation information.

Available on Apple and Android, the app aims to provide advisers and their clients transparency on their holdings, returns and how they are progressing towards their goals, the company said.

"While increasingly we are seeing all ages of clientele utilising apps, it's the next generation of adviser's client who have viewed the issues from the Royal Commission and are even more aware of possible hidden fees and lack of transparency," WealthO2 co-founder and managing director Shannon Bernasconi said.

Bernasconi added that advisers have told her that many of their clients are more engaged with their financial strategies and processes thanks to the ease of technology.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

"Taking the next step and providing investors with the capability to check their investments on their personalised app will only enhance engagement and interest," she said.

In May, Wealth02 lowered the admin fee on its superannuation offering, Super Simplifier, by 3.3 basis points.

Fees are capped at $1760 per member or $3630 across six family members.

"Super Simplifier gives members the personalisation, transparency and flexibility of an SMSF but for a fraction of the cost. It is the only a low cost offering of its type in the market and offers full transparency of assets through the use of the HIN structure and managed accounts," Bernasconi said

Read more: Super SimplifierShannon BernasconiRoyal Commission
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AFA defends industry against Labor attack
ASIC takes on NAB for fee-for-no service breaches
Calls for Royal Commission into housing
Advisers win annual renew law relief
Research on education standards and morals launches
Platform cuts fees
Advice practices set to benefit from tax cuts
Aged care expenditure to jump 37%
APRA approves MLC super takeover
Mercer launches aged care support service

Editor's Choice

Australia among the richest nations

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:45PM
The nation's wealth gap continues to widen as new research suggests Australia is among the richest in the world, rising up the ranks to record one of the largest gains in wealth in 2020.

NZ Super Fund hires asset allocation head

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:36PM
The Guardians of NZ Superannuation promoted a senior investment strategist to head of asset allocation.

Citi names head of research

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:52PM
Citi has appointed a new head of research for Australia and New Zealand.

Court orders new group definition in CBA advice class action

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:09PM
Clients who claimed Commonwealth Bank financial advisers put them in expensive CMLA life insurance policies instead of cheaper alternatives have been asked to narrow their group definition.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
1

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.