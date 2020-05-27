NEWS
Executive Appointments
Wealth platform appoints technology lead
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 MAY 2020   12:16PM

A specialist wealth management platform has appointed a chief technology officer, bringing over 20 years' experience in technology roles to the software provider.

WealthO2 has appointed Matthew Done as its chief technology officer, set to report directly to managing director Shannon Bernasconi.

Bernasconi said Done will bring a wealth of experience to the platform.

"Matthew is a highly accomplished application architect and development manager with experience managing and implementing several mission critical systems development projects," she said.

"He has over 20 years' experience in technology roles across a variety of industries from banks, to telecommunications to financial services companies, and he has solid experience in the implementation and management of software applications.

"He is an agile practitioner, who specialises in horizontally distributed applications for the cloud."

The appointment follows an increase in demand for the platform, she said.

Done joins WealthO2 from London-based global payment provider WorldFirst, where he served as a technical principal in Sydney. Previously, he worked as a chief technology officer at FX hedging and payments company CurrencyVue, which was later acquired by WorldFirst.

He has also worked in software development at SAI Global, Nine Entertainment, Lucsan Capital, expanz, Macquarie Bank, Commonwealth Bank, and AAPT.

