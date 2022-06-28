Newspaper icon
Investment

Wealth industry on the cusp of evolution: Report

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 28 JUN 2022   12:09PM

The wealth industry is on the cusp of evolution, with predictions APAC and North America will drive around 80% of worldwide new wealth creation until 2026.

According to a report published by Oliver Wyman and Morgan Stanley, leading firms that are accelerating the transition to the next era - "Wealth Management 3.0" - have been investing high single-digit percentages of their revenues in this transformation effort and are planning to continue to do so for the next three to five years.

The new era will see the combination of broadening client and wealth pools, diversified channels and coverage models based on a customer's needs, convenience and flexibility.

"For over a decade many wealth managers have put their growth focus on the ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) and higher-high-net-worth (HNW) segments, thus not prioritising less wealthy clients," the report stated.

"In their home markets, wealth managers also had propositions for "affluent" clients, but in practice, they mainly focused on the lower HNW segment."

The report added that only managers with strong investment capabilities have been able to profitably grow in the highest wealth band segments, as the UHNW market is both hard to scale and highly competitive.

"At the other end, the lower HNW and affluent segments have been undervalued and underinvested in, which has limited value creation at the industry level," the report said.

'Wealth managers are increasingly realising that they are leaving money on the table in the lower segments. Indeed, we see a revenue pool of about $230 billion in the lower HNW and affluent segments."

The transformation is said to be facilitated by technology and managers making advice accessible to a more diverse client base at lower, differentiated costs.

Further data suggested that as we move towards this new era, there are still some signs of gaps in our national market.

"In Australia, as we noted in our Future of Financial Advice publication, regulatory reform and adviser qualifications added to the cost of advice, widening an already large advice gap. Further, the benefits of, and hence need for, financial advice are not well understood, which exacerbates the high-cost hurdle for those with lower amounts of investible assets," it said.

Leaving behind a bullish market the investment outlook is more "uncertain and muted."

The report states: "There is a considerable risk of sustained inflation and much tighter liquidity disrupting economic growth. Moreover, the war in Ukraine raises the prospect of a new era of geopolitical escalation and globalisation, not only in terms of supply chains but also asset allocation."

At the same time, client demand continues to evolve rapidly towards new products and features such as ESG, private markets and digital assets with more personalised, digital and hybrid experiences.

"As a result, technology will play an ever more critical role in this transformation," the report said.

"The next stage will be defined by substantial modularisation and diversification of offerings, service models and operating models, allowing lower, more differentiated costs to serve - all facilitated by technology."

