Executive Appointments
Wasatch adds APAC distribution lead
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 AUG 2020   12:15PM

US-based investment manager Wasatch Global Investors has appointed former ANZ Private Banking and Advice head of research and governance, Amelia Kennedy, to a newly created role leading distribution in the Asia-Pacific region.

During her six-year tenure at ANZ, Kennedy worked in a number of roles including senior manager - implementation assisting with the separation of ANZ Wealth to IOOF and Zurich and senior manager - investment research.

Prior to ANZ, she worked as a business development manager at Colonial First State, an institutional Australian equities trader at Bell Potter Securities and a business development executive at InterContinental Hotels Group.

Kennedy's appointment comes as Wasatch has grown its global client base and distribution footprint in the Asia-Pacific region with AUD$788 million in assets managed for Australian clients.

Eric Bergeson, president of Wasatch Global Investors said: "Amelia's experience and knowledge of the Australian market for investment services will be crucial for Wasatch's growth in the strategically important Asia-Pacific region."

The firm has AU$33.2 billion in assets under management and mainly invests in US small caps but has moved its process to identifying high quality growth businesses around the world.

Wasatch also offers concentrated, high-conviction global and emerging markets all-cap strategies with almost half of its assets under management are invested in dedicated global and ex-US strategies.

"Kennedy will build on Wasatch's successful platform in Australia, which has been due to the immense efforts of our longstanding distribution partner, Terrain Placement Services. We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with Terrain," Bergeson said.

Wasatch is a 100% employee-owned investment manager established in 1975 and is based out of Salt Lake City.

Read more: Wasatch Global InvestorsAmelia KennedyANZ Private BankingEric Bergeson
