Investment

WAM takes over PIA board, vows to lift underperformance

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 OCT 2025   12:13PM

Wilson Asset Management (WAM) has successfully taken over the board of the Pengana International Equities (PIA) LIC in the hope of overhauling its investment strategy amid continued underperformance.

WAM's Geoff Wilson and Jesse Hamilton, and Richard Caldwell and Julian Martin were appointed to PIA's board after shareholders voted in favour of them securing a seat at the annual general meeting (AGM) yesterday.

They effectively removed Sandi Orleow, David Groves and Russel Pillemer as directors. Frank Gooch remains chair of PIA.

Shareholders also made it clear they do not want the LIC's investment strategy opening to a Pengana private credit feeder fund and entering an "ancillary risk sharing agreement with Pengana Capital Group (PCG)," which is the investment manager of PIA.

In August, PCG proposed overhauling PIA's investment objective by opening it to global private credit and diversifying outside of equities. This would see PIA invest in a Pengana global private credit strategy that could increase fully franked dividends by 56% to 8.4c per share.

"Unfortunately, in a world where investment markets continue to climb, largely due to the performance of a narrow band of companies, the PIA strategy has underperformed the benchmark. This underperformance has been a drag on PIA's share price," PCG said.

PIA was incepted in March 2004 and has since returned about 7.9% p.a. At the end of September, its share price was $1.22 while its post-tax NTA was $1.37.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson (WHSP) has the largest stake in PIA of about 12%, while WAM owns 8.5% and Saba Capital Management has nearly 10%. WHSP also has a large stake in PCG of about 41%.

Following the AGM results, PCG said: "Despite this broad-based support, the board-supported resolutions were ultimately defeated and changes to the board of directors of PIA were approved by shareholders. PCG respects the decisions made by PIA's shareholders and welcomes the incoming directors."

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with PIA and executing the investment strategy with discipline and integrity."

PCG added that it remains the investment manager of PIA and will continue to be so until March 2029.

Going forward, Hamilton, who is also now company secretary, said the new board still considers it appropriate that PIA undergoes a strategic review.

"The review will consider a range of potential options, including changes to the investment mandate, management arrangements, capital management initiatives, or alternative structures that may deliver improved outcomes for shareholders," he said.

The board is now canvassing proposals from shareholders until November 14.

PIA had about $351 million in assets at the end of June.

