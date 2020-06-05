NEWS
Investment
WAM responds to Keybridge claims
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 5 JUN 2020   12:18PM

Wilson Asset Management has responded to allegations by Keybridge Capital, noting the investment manager has already failed twice in previous attempts to obtain orders of this kind.

WAM Active said it was seeking appropriate legal advice and would respond to the allegations in due course, however it noted that it had longstanding concerns about the conduct and corporate governance of Keybridge directors.

It also noted that it was concerned about the use of Keybridge Capital funds on the proceedings.

"As a shareholder of KBC and with reference to its unconditional all cash offer of 6.9 cents to acquire KBC shares, WAM Active is concerned about the use of KBC shareholder funds on litigation particularly when alternative solutions are available," WAM said.

Earlier this week, Keybridge Capital's managing director Nick Bolton alleged WAM improperly transferred approximately 16 million shares from 96 Keybridge shareholders into its own name on 6 March 2020.

It comes after months of bitter battle between WAM and Keybridge, with the former launching four takeover bids for the investment manager over the past 10 months.

In the note, WAM hung Keybridge's $5 million investment in Australia Community Media and a director out to dry.

"WAM Active notes that it has taken almost 12 months for KBC to disclose this investment to shareholders, despite it representing approximately 50% of KBC's current NTA," it said.

"KBC shareholders have now only been notified of the related party nature of the transaction with Mr Catalano, a material shareholder and current director of KBC."

On Monday, Keybridge announced to investors that Catalano had intended to make an offer to the 96 shareholders who were impacted by WAM's actions. He had intended to pay 7.0 cents per share, a premium to the 6.9 cents that shareholders would receive by selling into WAM Active's takeover bid, it said.

WAM said the offer contains inadequate information on the value of Keybridge, which as a director of the firm Catalano would be in a unique place to provide.

"WAM Active observes that, if Mr Catalano were to make a bid for the benefit of all KBC shareholders, an independent expert report would be required."

WAM has applied to ASIC for technical relief in respect to its 6.9 cents per share offer as a result of the orders made in the proceedings. The corporate watchdog has extended the deadline for dispatching the bidder's statement to allow time for WAM to process its application.

It noted that the fund manager's offer still stands.

"The unconditional all cash offer of 6.9 cents per share provides all KBC shareholders the opportunity to receive all cash for their KBC shares on the same terms as the previous offer," WAM said.

"The offer also ensures that KBC shareholders who had previously accepted the WAM Active takeover offer are not disadvantaged."

