WAM Leaders, AEG to merge

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 14 JUN 2022   12:33PM

WAM Leaders and Absolute Equity Performance Fund have agreed to merge, with WAM Leaders to acquire 100% of the latter.

The announcement to shareholders said that under the scheme implementation, AEG shareholders will receive new WAM Leaders shares as consideration for their AEG shares.

The number of WAM shares to be offered for each AEG share will be determined by a formula which will be based on the ratio of net tangible assets of WAM Leaders before tax to the pre-tax net tangible assets of AEG.

AEG's board said the merger is in the best interests of shareholders.

Using the latest available pre-tax net tangible assets of WAM Leaders (April 30) and AEG (May 31), shareholders would receive 0.622 in WAM shares for each AEG share they hold under the proposed transaction.

With an indicative market value of $0.92 per AEG share, this represents a 10.6% uplift over the closing share price of AEG on 10 June 2022.

It is the current intention of the WAM Leaders board to ensure that all AEG shareholders who receive WAM Leaders shares under the scheme will be eligible to receive any financial year 2022 fully franked final dividend that is paid by WAM Leaders, it said.

The proposed merger of WAM Leaders and AEG follows AEG's consultation process announced on 16 February 2022, under which the AEG board and its advisors evaluated a range of alternatives with a view to maximise value for all AEG shareholders.

WAM Leaders chair and chief investment officer Geoff Wilson  said the WAM Leaders and AEG board of directors believe the scheme will be beneficial to both companies and result in a strong merged entity leveraging Wilson Asset Management investment strategy.

"We look forward to welcoming AEG shareholders to the Wilson Asset Management family as we continue to grow WAM Leaders," he said.

AEG chair Marc Fisher said both companies believed in putting shareholders first.

"Wilson Asset Management's reputation for putting shareholders first mirrors our own and reflects the outcome the AEG Board sought when embarking upon the consultation process," he said.

"Wilson Asset Management's pioneering strategies and strong focus on fully-franked dividend income for shareholders deliver them a deservedly unrivalled position in the LIC space, and I very much look forward to working with them."

If it goes ahead, Fisher will be asked to join the WAM Leaders board.

The AEG board said reasons this merger is positive for shareholders will be outlined in a scheme booklet due to be released soon.

Read more: AEGWAM LeadersWilson Asset ManagementGeoff Wilson
