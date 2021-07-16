NEWS
Investment

WAM Global performance rises

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 16 JUL 2021   12:14PM

The $646 million listed investment company has announced a record investment portfolio for FY20, outperforming the index by 3.2%, ahead of its full-year results.

WAM Global recorded investment portfolio performance of 30.7% and total shareholder return of 45.9%.

The performance led to the narrowing of the share price to net tangible assets with the discount at 3.9% after starting the period at an 18.1% discount to NTA.

"The WAM Global investment team was diligent in finding compelling opportunities that fit our investment process amid a strong recovery in economic growth," the LIC said in a statement.

WAM Global has a market capitalisation of $619.2 million with gross assets reaching $645.4 million.

Top holdings include Tencent, API Group, Avantor, Carrier, EA, Ferguson, Nomad Foods and Visa.

WAM Global attributed Avantor and Japanese discount supermarket store franchise Gyomu Super as significant contributors to performance.

The full year results will be announced on July 22.

Late last month, WAM Global announced its plans to acquire the Templeton Global Growth Fund (TGG).

WGB is already a shareholder in TGG and wants to acquire the shares it does not hold.

In March, TGG said it was considering a range of options to salvage shareholder value after a period of poor returns and consistent discount to its net-tangible assets.

TGG's independent directors announced they engaged with third parties and were progressing with confidential discussions to maximise shareholder value, after first announcing the review in October last year.

On completion, TGG chair Chris Freeman will join the WGB board and WAM will manage the TGG assets. Net assets will go up to $945 million across 17600 shareholders.

Read more: WAM GlobalTGGTempleton Global Growth Fund
