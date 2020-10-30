NEWS
Superannuation
Wages will not rise from SG cut: ISA
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 30 OCT 2020   12:22PM

Industry Super Australia has hit out at arguments that wages will increase if the planned superannuation guarantee rise is delayed.

ISA said the evidence that ditching the SG rise will not help wages can be seen from the last time it was cut in 2014.

In 2014, the coalition dumped the scheduled increase to the SG in the hopes it would help boost wage growth.

ISA said it analysed 8370 enterprise bargaining agreements certified before and after the 2014 freeze and found that no boost to wages occurred, saying workers sacrificed their super for nothing.

Workers never received a promised wage increase when the super guarantee was last cut, a comprehensive analysis of federal workplace agreements revealed.

"When the super rate was last delayed in 2014 there was no wage rise, and millions of workers' pay packets were cut," ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said.

"Politicians couldn't wave a magic wand to increase wages then, and they don't have a wand now."

The SG was scheduled to rise to 10% on 1 July 2015 and by 0.5% each year thereafter until it reached 12% by 2019.

ISA said the delay could cost the average full-time worker in their 30s about $45,000 at retirement.

ISA claimed many employment contracts were already locked in place when the SG freeze was announced, and most employers saw little need to renegotiate them to pass on the lost super as higher wages.

ISA said in agreements certified after the super rate was cut, wage growth fell from 3.33% before the cut to 3.27%, meaning that employers pocketed the lost super and workers' total remuneration also went backwards.

The economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic makes wage rises less likely and given the circumstances workers should not also miss out on preparing for retirement.

"Working families have already taken the biggest hit in the fight against this virus, and they shouldn't be asked to once again sacrifice their future," Dean said.

"These small staged increases are affordable for employers and the key to giving people more choice about when they can stop work and control over their life in retirement. The community won't take kindly to a broken promise that will make millions more Australians dependent on the pension and hike taxes for those still working."

