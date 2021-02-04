Wage subsidy needed for new entrants: AFA

The Association of Financial Advisers has called on the government to provide a wage subsidy to financial advice practices to encourage employment of new entrants needing to complete their professional year.

In its pre-Budget submission, the AFA has recommended the government incentivise advice practices with a $10,000 wage subsidy for employing professional year students, citing the significant cost involved in bringing on a new entrant whose contribution to the business will be limited.

Like the government's JobMaker scheme, the AFA said a subsidy "would make a material difference in encouraging financial advice practices to appoint professional year candidates".

"The majority of financial advice practices are small businesses who are currently under tremendous financial strain, however with the right incentive, they could grow their businesses and provide valuable employment opportunities to students after many years of study and set them up for a meaningful career," the submission reads.

Such a scheme would help to offset the ongoing outflow of advisers from the industry, with just 58 provisional advisers currently on the ASIC Financial Adviser Register - no match for the 7600 that have left the industry since December 2018, according to the submission.

"More needs to be done to ensure that they are being replaced by new advisers and to encourage more employment and growth in small business and more jobs for students," the AFA said.

The association has also asked the government to clarify why the ASIC Funding Levy for financial advisers has jumped 160% in the last two years, with the cost of ASIC oversight of the sector also more than doubling from $26 million in 2017/18 to $56 million in 2019/20.

"We observe that more is spent by ASIC on the oversight of financial advice than any other regulated community that ASIC oversees and question the rationale for this, particularly when the number of financial advisers is declining so rapidly and at the same time the professional standards are being increased," the AFA said.

The association said it assumes one driver for the increase is ramped up action against major financial institutions, and argued that small, individual advice businesses should not be footing the bill.

"Many of the advisers have no choice but to pass on any increases in regulatory fees to their clients, which continues to increase the cost of advice and places advice out of the reach of everyday consumers," the AFA said.

"Where small businesses are picking up the cost for large institutions, this would surely suggest that the funding model is flawed."

As such, the AFA is asking the government to provide relief to financial advisers for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 and to undertake a review of the current model, saying that the funding levy should be pegged to the 2018/19 level at minimum.