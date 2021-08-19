Wage growth remains low

The June quarter saw wages rise a measly 0.4%, lower than the growth of the previous two quarters.

"The June quarter saw the rate of growth in hourly earnings ease to 0.4%, following two quarters of 0.6% wage growth. The rate of growth over the quarter was one of the lowest rates recorded for the series," Australian Bureau of Statistics head of price statistics Michelle Marquardt said.

The lowest quarterly wage growth by industry was 0.1% for the electricity, gas, water and waste services, transport, postal and warehousing, health care and social assistance and arts and recreational services industries.

The highest was 0.6% growth for the rental hiring and real estate services industry.

By region, the Northern Territory had the worst wage growth at 0.1% and the Australian Capital Territory had the best at 0.6%.

"Apart from a few isolated examples of skills shortages placing pressure on employers to meet expected market rates, the private sector wage growth recorded over the quarter (0.5%) was generally subdued, Marquardt said.

"Public sector wages rose by 0.4% for the third consecutive quarter, dampened by on-going negotiations around new enterprise agreements and the postponement of scheduled wage rises."

She added: "The annual rate of private sector wage growth was influenced somewhat by the initial dip in wages recorded in June quarter 2020, when the first impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic were recorded in the wage price index."

The depressed wage growth is despite low unemployment in Australia - hovering around 5%, though likely set to rise due to ongoing lockdowns in New South Wales and Victoria.