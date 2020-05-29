Wage growth, not wage cuts

With wage cuts across the country and wage rises likely off the table, a former senior public servant and academic has pressed the case for wage growth instead.

In an article for The Conversation, Australian National University College of Business and Economics visiting fellow, and former senior public servant Michael Keating argued wage growth could help in the economic recovery.

"When wages grow, spending grows (so-called 'aggregate demand'), and so does the economy, as measured by gross domestic product," he said.

"Nevertheless, the standard neoclassical growth model used by the treasury and Reserve Bank doesn't recognise this.

"Instead, it assumes that over the medium term economic growth is entirely determined by supply rather than demand, and that supply is a function of the three Ps: productivity, population and workforce participation."

With fluctuations in wage growth presumed to be cyclical, open to correction by monetary and fiscal policy - the Reserve Bank had persistently overestimated wage growth over the past decade, he said.

"Wage growth has almost halved during the time it was overestimated, and it seems likely this is related to a similar decline in the growth of GDP," Keating said.

This is because productivity, population and workforce participation combined were growing strongly, he said.

"Their thinking was that if wage growth wasn't climbing as expected, that was mainly due to a cyclical downturn," Keating said.

All that was needed were some interest rate cuts, he said.

"We've had 17 interest rate cuts in the past decade the treasury and Reserve Bank have continued to forecast wage growth while taking the cash rate all the way down from 4.75% to close to zero," Keating said.

A better model for economic growth would be aggregate demand - either wage or profit-led, he explained.

"Wage growth can lead to growth in consumer spending, profit growth can lead to growth in business investment," Keating said.

While very large increases in real wages can dent economic growth, wage rises can boost consumer demand by more than they cut business investment, he said.

"Indeed, they can actually push business investment higher," Keating explained.

"This is because profits are often more responsive to the increase in capacity utilisation that results from increased consumer demand than to a lower profit share."

This explains the "economic stagnation" experienced since the Global Financial Crisis, he said, with low wage growth holding back consumer demand and business investment.

He suggests three policy solutions; boost household incomes, increase wages, or retrain and up skill workers.

Boosting household incomes could be achieved through government payments or tax relief (although this would add to the budget deficit), while governmental support for higher wages and an increase in the minimum wage could also help boost spending.

"Longer term, a more effective and lasting increase in wages could be achieved by better education and training to better skill workers," Keating said.

"These proposed courses of action are not mutually exclusive. We will probably need to adopt all three."

To improve the country's economic circumstances, the government will need to both increase support and wages, he concluded.

"The more the government opposes wage increases, the more pressure there will be for it to increase spending and/or offer more tax relief if we want the economy to grow at its potential," Keating said.

