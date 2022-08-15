Newspaper icon
WA financial services director banned for six years

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 15 AUG 2022   12:23PM

ASIC has banned Perth-based director Sharree Grace Hutchinson from providing financial services for six years, after she was found to have abused her power as an ASFL holder.

Specifically, the regulator found that between December 2020 and January 2021, Hutchinson contacted investors in the First Guardian Master Fund and suggested they roll their investments from the Chiodo Diversified Property Development Class to the Australian Opportunities Class (AOC).

During the course of this misconduct, Hutchinson misused personal information about investors by contacting them when she was not in a role that allowed her to do so, as well as using logos of entities without their permission (which was likely to create a misleading impression that she had the authority to contact investors).

Additionally, Hutchinson made misleading statements to investors about fund performance and land valuations and led them to believe there were limited spots available to create a sense of urgency.

She created a document containing information relating to the AOC and distributed it to investors, giving them the impression that it had been approved by the fund's management.

Following the misconduct, Hutchinson went on to become an authorised representative of United Global Capital.

Between October 2021 and April 2022, she contacted two investors about potential returns by rolling over their investments, without providing meaningful comparisons of the investments.

ASIC said Hutchinson made representations about the need to act quickly and offered to waive her fees if the investors rolled over their investments - this, despite her not being entitled to charge fees or ever charging fees to investors.

Hutchinson is now prohibited from controlling an entity that carries on a financial services business, and performing any function involved in the carrying on of a financial services business (including as an officer, manager, employee, contractor or in some other capacity).

ASIC said Hutchinson demonstrated a lack of professionalism and judgement required of a participant in the financial services industry.

Hutchinson has the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of ASIC's decision.

