Vision Super appoints new chair

The $12.2 billion industry super fund Vision Super has appointed its first female chair.

Lisa Darmanin stepped into the role at the start of the new financial year, replacing Geoff Lake after his three-year term was completed.

She has been a director of Vision Super since March 2018 as a member representative nominated by the Australian Services Union - Victorian and Tasmanian Authorities & Services Branch (the ASU). She has served as deputy chair for the last three years.

"Lisa could not be more passionate and committed to serving Vision Super's members. She brings a wealth of leadership experience to the role, and I look forward to seeing Vision Super continuing to achieve great things under her direction," Lake said.

"It was a great privilege to serve as the chair of a fund that truly puts the best interests of members at the centre of all we do. Lisa has been a great support to me as chair, the board unanimously endorsed her taking over as chair - and it is very reassuring to be able to finish my term knowing that the leadership of the board is in very capable hands."

Darmanin commented that she was proud to be the first female chair at the fund.

"My career has been focused on supporting workers, and particularly women, when it comes to their workplace rights," she said.

"Vision Super has a long history as a fund that also supports workers, through their working lives as they save for retirement to achieve the best possible outcomes - and the majority of those members are women."

Darmanin was previously a trustee director of HESTA from 2013 to 2017.

She was first elected ASU Assistant Branch secretary in 2007 and has been active in the union for two decades.