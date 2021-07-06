NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Vision Super appoints new chair

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 6 JUL 2021   12:09PM

The $12.2 billion industry super fund Vision Super has appointed its first female chair.

Lisa Darmanin stepped into the role at the start of the new financial year, replacing Geoff Lake after his three-year term was completed.

She has been a director of Vision Super since March 2018 as a member representative nominated by the Australian Services Union - Victorian and Tasmanian Authorities & Services Branch (the ASU). She has served as deputy chair for the last three years.

"Lisa could not be more passionate and committed to serving Vision Super's members. She brings a wealth of leadership experience to the role, and I look forward to seeing Vision Super continuing to achieve great things under her direction," Lake said.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Register now [Earn CPD]

"It was a great privilege to serve as the chair of a fund that truly puts the best interests of members at the centre of all we do. Lisa has been a great support to me as chair, the board unanimously endorsed her taking over as chair - and it is very reassuring to be able to finish my term knowing that the leadership of the board is in very capable hands."

Darmanin commented that she was proud to be the first female chair at the fund.

"My career has been focused on supporting workers, and particularly women, when it comes to their workplace rights," she said.

"Vision Super has a long history as a fund that also supports workers, through their working lives as they save for retirement to achieve the best possible outcomes - and the majority of those members are women."

Darmanin was previously a trustee director of HESTA from 2013 to 2017.

She was first elected ASU Assistant Branch secretary in 2007 and has been active in the union for two decades.

Read more: Vision SuperASU Assistant BranchAustralian Services UnionAuthoritiesGeoff LakeLisa DarmaninServices Branch
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super leaders recognised
Women-led super funds outperform
MySuper performance recovers, hits record high
Vision Super increases premiums
Best super, pension fund revealed
Active portfolios post stellar returns
Vision Super appoints deputy chief executive
MySuper funds redeem performance
Industry fund doubles down on fee cuts
MLC Wealth risk lead departs

Editor's Choice

Class to dump MDA investment

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The SMSF technology platform has decided to either convert or redeem its $3.1 million investment in Philo Capital Advisers after concluding it is not in the best interest of its shareholders.

Vision Super appoints new chair

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $12.2 billion industry super fund Vision Super has appointed its first female chair.

ASIC announces advice affordability findings

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC has revealed the major concerns of financial advisers in making advice more affordable following its nine-month review.

FASEA maintains low pass rate

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) exam held in May recorded another low pass rate, continuing the trend of previous exams.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
6

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
9

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Phil Anderson

GENERAL MANAGER POLICY & PROFESSIONALISM
ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL ADVISERS
The Association of Financial Advisers general manager policy and professionalism Phil Anderson has a disciplined value system. Now, he is on a mission to make the advice industry flourish again. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.