Executive Appointments
Vision Super appoints deputy chief executive
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 6 OCT 2020   12:30PM

Industry super fund Vision Super has announced an appointment to the newly created position of deputy chief executive.

Vision Super chief investment officer Michael Wyrsch has been promoted to the role.

He will continue to manage the funds' investments function in his current role as chief investment officer, in addition to stepping into the deputy chief executive position.

"Michael has done an outstanding job as chief investments officer. Since he joined Vision Super he's substantially reduced investment management costs, so our members are paying less in fees, at the same time as improving results," Vision Super chief executive Stephen Rowe said.

"Our MySuper default balanced growth option is top three over the last financial year, and top ten over all periods up to ten years. Most of our other options are top quartile.

"Michael would tell you that those returns are mainly the result of good luck, but the credit is his - he's largely responsible for the foresight, careful planning and strategic thinking behind every investment decision."

Rowe added that in the new role, Wyrsch will contribute to the broad strategic thinking of the fund as a whole.

"Being appointed deputy chief executive of Vision Super is a real highlight. I'll be trying my best, and hoping that I can make a significant contribution in my new role," Wyrsch said.

Recently, Rainmaker named Vision Super as the top-performing MySuper product based on a single strategy. Its Super Saver balanced growth option returned 4.1% in the 12 months to August. BUSSQ (3.8%) and FES Super (3.6%) also recorded solid results.

OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
6
WA Risk and Compliance Discussion Group 
OCT
6
VIC Risk and Compliance Discussion Group 
OCT
6
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
OCT
6
AIST Trustee Forum - Fit & Proper testing of directors - the Dutch experience 
Link to something rZzpVGq4