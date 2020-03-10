NEWS
Economics
Virus fallout worse than GFC: IMF
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 10 MAR 2020   12:16PM

The International Monetary Fund has called on every government around the world to introduce substantial targeted policies to support the economy through the coronavirus epidemic.

In a blog post, Gita Gopinath, economic counsellor and director of the research department at the IMF, warned that the coronavirus outbreak is different from past issues.

"This health crisis will have a significant economic fallout, reflecting shocks to supply and demand different from past crises," Gopinath said.

"The goal is to prevent a temporary crisis from permanently harming people and firms through job losses and bankruptcies."

Gopinath warned the human cost has risen at an alarming rate and the disease will continue spreading across more countries.

"The first priority is clearly to keep people as healthy and safe as possible. Countries can help by spending more to boost their health systems, including on personal protective equipment, screening, diagnostic tests, and additional hospital beds," she said.

"Without a vaccine to stop the virus, countries have taken measures to limit its spread, like travel restrictions, temporary school closures, and quarantines."

These measures, she said, have bought valuable time to avoid overwhelming the health system but have damaged the global economy.

"The economic impact is already visible in the countries most affected by the outbreak. For example, in China, manufacturing and service sector activity declined dramatically in February," Gopinath said.

"While the drop in manufacturing is comparable to the start of the global financial crisis, the decline in services appears larger this time—reflecting the large impact of social distancing."

She also pointed to the devastating effects on the global supply and demand for dry bulk shipping stocks, like building materials and commodities.

Gopinath said the effects are similar to during the most acute phase of the global financial crisis, reflecting curtailed economic activity associated with the unprecedented containment effort.

"This drop was not seen in recent epidemics or after the 9/11 attacks," she said.

"Since the start of the recent US equity market selloff on February 20, 2020, airline stock prices have been hit disproportionately, in line with the post-9/11 terrorist attacks but lower than after the global financial crisis."

In response, the IMF said central banks must be prepared to provide "ample liquidity" and banks and non-bank finance companies.

The fund also called on governments to offer temporary and targeted credit guarantees for the near term liquidity needs of financial institutions.

"Considering the epidemic's broad reach across many countries, the extensive cross-border economic linkages, as well as the large confidence effects impacting economic activity and financial and commodity markets, the argument for a coordinated, international response is clear," Gopinath said.

