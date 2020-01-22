NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Financial Planning
Viridian opens new offices
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 JAN 2020   12:34PM

In some pre-holiday spending, Viridian Advisory over 20 new offices in November, and is looking to launch a mobile app in 2020, says chief executive Glenn Calder.

The new locations will house advisers that Viridian picked up last year when it acquired about 73 advisers from Westpac, representing about $4.5 billion in assets.

The acquisition has given Viridian a footing in South Australia and Australian Capital Territory, where it did not have a presence before.

"The offices were pretty much built around the people who have joined Viridian. Instead of asking them to relocate, travel or video conference with their clients, we decided to open offices where they were domiciled," Calder told Financial Standard.

Before onboarding the Westpac advisers, Viridian had six offices. Now, it has a total of 27 locations.

Its adviser count stands at 110 advisers in the Viridian Advisory license and 40 advisers under its licensee business.

"It was a monstrous effort from our chief operating officer, Michael Ehrentraut, who worked single handedly on opening them," Calder said.

Viridian's biggest geographical presence is across New South Wales and Victoria, where it has nine and eight locations respectively.

The company generated $28.1 million in revenue in 2019.

It has zero debt and follows an employee-ownership model with a total subscribed capital of $47.5 million, Calder said. Total equity value of the company stands at close to $150 million.

"It wasn't actually a big expense, there are a lot of incentives to get into buildings in regional areas," he said.

The company's biggest rental spend remains its Sydney office, where it occupies a whole floor on Margaret Street.

Calder says he has zero targets to acquire more advisers in the year ahead but sees the industry continuing to consolidate.

Viridian has been investing in its IT and tech systems.

"We have a chance this year to become more assertive with it...not having to rely on other third parties," he said of its IT spending.

A team currently meets weekly to develop a mobile application, with the goal of improving client engagement, and possibly -- down the line -- retention.

"I really don't like the term robo advice. Clients look at the relationships," Calder said.

"People are so unconnected to emails," he said, pointing to successful consumer banking apps.

"Another huge gap is in financial literacy. If we could develop something where people - more the general community, not even the financial planning community - could go to watch videos and get education on financial topics, that would be great."

Read more: Viridian AdvisoryGlenn CalderAustralian Capital TerritoryMichael Ehrentraut
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
What you read in 2019: Financial advice
FS Roundtable: Striking the perfect balance
Boutique distribution lead departs
BT advice boss lands new role
Excellence in managed accounts recognised
Westpac appoints remediation lead
ASIC FAR, advice industry contract
Westpac appoints acting advice GM
Banks push to leave vertical integration on the table
Financial advice exit a boon for the industry: Poll
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Opt-out super to hit workers: ISA
HARRISON WORLEY
New Industry Super Australia research claims to show plans to make superannuation optional for low-income workers is nothing more than a tax grab.
Boutique shuts Aussie equities fund
KANIKA SOOD
A Brisbane boutique is winding up an Aussie equities fund, after an investor decided to redeem their money, representing roughly 60% of the fund's assets, just before Christmas.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something sKbcMoAf