Vanguard Super hits $1bn, soft launches pension product

Vanguard Super has amassed $1 billion in funds under management in just over 12 months, while delivering the best-performing Lifecycle MySuper option of 2023 and quietly rolling out a retirement offering at half the cost of the incumbents'.

Speaking with Financial Standard, Vanguard Australia managing director Daniel Shrimski confirmed the indexer's superannuation arm has crossed into the billions, hitting the milestone in recent weeks. It comes about 14 months on from the fund's October 2022 launch.

It also comes on the back of the fund's first full calendar year result which saw it take out the top spot among default Lifecycle options, returning 14.7% for the 12 months to December end. In doing so, it beat out the likes of FirstChoice, Mine Super, and TelstraSuper; the median return for default Lifecycle options over the year was 11.4%.

About 65% of Vanguard Super's members are in the Lifecycle option, Shrimski confirmed.

"We're thrilled with the start of superannuation, quite frankly... specifically focusing on that investment performance, it's great and it's validating of our approach. But we're not jumping up and down with excitement; it's a long-term game and our entry into superannuation is also a long-term game - we're here for the long haul," Shrimski said.

"We are very confident that we have an offer that's a great alternative for Australians... as more time goes on, we feel like we're getting that validation that we have something that's desirable and something that is very, very competitive."

The success seen so far bodes well for Vanguard's newly launched pension products, comprising an account-based pension, SpendSmart, and a transition to retirement option, TransitionSmart. Like the accumulation product, they both offer the choice of a default Lifecycle option, or more confident investors can elect specific investment options.

While already available direct to consumers, the retirement options will be available to financial advisers once Vanguard Super's adviser portal - currently in pilot phase - is up and running, alongside the MySuper option. The portal is expected to launch within the next three months, Shrimski said.

Vanguard Super's membership typically skews younger currently, with the average member being in their early 40s. Shrimski said he expects this to change once all advisers have access and the offering is hard launched.

"I think it'll really work nicely with our financial adviser community. We quietly launched it and so far, there's certainly some demand there, but we see that increasing in time once advisers are able to access it," he said.

And, in the same way that Vanguard kicked off a fee war with the launch of its accumulation product, it's throwing down the gauntlet in the retirement sphere - the fee on both products is just 0.58% - like its MySuper option.

According to Rainmaker Information, the median fee on a retirement product in Australia on a balance of $100,000 is 1.07% or $1070. A Vanguard Super member will pay just over half that at $580.

"One of the things we've certainly tried to do with the launch of Vanguard Super is simplicity and transparency - at Vanguard, whether you're in accumulation or retirement phase, you're going to pay the same," Shrimski said.

And despite already being the cheapest MySuper player in the market, just as former superannuation lead Michael Lovett said at the outset, Shrimski also reinforced Vanguard's intentions to get that 0.58% fee even lower.

"We're doing some work on fees as it is, and more to come on that... but we're already looking at our fees, and that's exciting for members," he said.

Shrimski added that another focus for the indexer is ensuring transparency of fees, saying there isn't the transparency in the market that there ought to be. He also believes that greater transparency could have an impact on engagement.

"Everyone communicates and constructs fees in their own way and we think there needs to be more done to simplify fees and make sure Australians actually know what they're paying. We can stand behind 58 basis points. It includes everything, be it investment fee, administration fee and the cost to transact, and we're proud of that," he said.

And while there's plenty happening in the superannuation and retirement spaces, including on the competition front with fellow indexer Betashares poised to make its entry following the acquisition of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's super arm, Shrimski said he and the Vanguard team are solely focused on what they're doing and ignoring the noise around them.

"We've been so focused on trying to build out the offer and we're successfully doing that; we're going about our business. It's not about right now or the next year, it's about the next 10, 20, 30 years that we're trying to set ourselves up for," Shrimski said.

"On to the next billion."