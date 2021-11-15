NEWS
Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Vanguard launches automated investing solution

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 15 NOV 2021   12:27PM

Vanguard's Personal Investor platform has launched a feature that automatically invests clients' money into managed funds.

Auto Invest regularly debits accounts starting from $200 either fortnightly, monthly, or quarterly, and invests the funds into one or more of Vanguard's unlisted managed funds.

The fund manager will shortly open the solution to its exchange-traded products.

"Modelling we commissioned shows that making the choice to focus on maximising regular contributions and minimising costs can help investors achieve their financial goals without needing to adopt a riskier investment strategy in this low-yield environment. The launch of Auto Invest will make this an easier choice through a simple process that automates good habits," Vanguard head of Personal Investor Balaji Gopal said.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

Personal Investor recently introduced fee changes that included the removal of the account fee of 0.20% per annum for Vanguard ETFs, managed funds, and cash accounts. It now charges a $9 brokerage fee.

More than a third of Vanguard's UK customers on the platform use the Auto Invest feature.

In April, UK personal financial planning customers saw their fees reduce to three times less than what the industry charges on average to a flat rate of 0.79%.

"We hope that since many of our clients already regularly contribute to their accounts, this automated regular investment feature will further encourage and make it easier for them to be disciplined as they build and diversify their wealth over the long term," Gopal said.

"As we continue to evolve our offering, our overarching intention is to support our investors in making smart investing decisions."

Vanguard has $11 trillion in global funds under management; some 80% is invested in indexed funds.

