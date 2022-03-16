NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Vanguard hit with US class action

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 MAR 2022   12:24PM

Law firm Dovel & Luner filed a class action lawsuit against Vanguard trustees and on behalf of investors in Vanguard's Target Retirement Funds, based in the US.

The suit alleges that Vanguard's mismanagement of these funds led to "enormous tax bills (tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of dollars)" for investors who held the funds in taxable accounts.

The Vanguard Target Retirement Funds allow US investors to save for a target retirement date.

The complaint, filed by Dovel & Luner yesterday, explains federal tax law in the US requires that when a target date fund sells assets it distributes any capital gains to shareholders.

Investors who hold target date funds in tax advantaged accounts can simply reinvest these distributions, without incurring any tax liability.

Vanguard offered these target date funds to larger investors (with more than $100 million to invest), positioning the funds as institutional-grade.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

The investors in these large, institutional-grade target date funds could reinvest distributions without incurring tax liability.

However, the complaint alleges Vanguard also markets and sells its target date funds directly to smaller, ordinary investors who hold these funds in taxable accounts. These investors allegedly had to pay taxes on distributions, even when they automatically reinvest them (which is what most do).

"For these investors, if there is a massive sell-off of assets in their target date fund, this results in massive tax bills," the complaint says.

Target date funds don't normally sell many assets, so capital gains distributions - and the tax implications - are minimal.

But the complaint alleges that in December 2020, Vanguard caused an "elephant stampede" sell-off from its retail target date funds.

This occurred because Vanguard opened its institutional-grade target date funds (which hold the same assets as the retail funds) to all retirement plans with at least US$5 million - when previously investors needed $100 million to invest in the institutional product. The institutional product has lower fees.

The complaint alleges retirement plans invested in retail funds sold their shares and moved over to cheaper, but otherwise identical, institutional funds.

"To raise cash to redeem so many shares, the retail funds were forced to sell off as much as 15% of their assets (or even more). When these assets were sold, the retail funds recognised capital gains on the assets," the complaint states.

"The resulting capital gains distributions to investors were unprecedented (40 times previous levels). While this didn't hurt retirement plans, it left taxable investors holding the tax bag."

Read more: DovelLunerVanguard Target Retirement Funds
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

Women in Super names new chief executive

KARREN VERGARA
Women in Super appointed a new chief executive who comes with extensive experience from the education sector.

Super mergers only beginning: J.P. Morgan

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
We've only seen the start of consolidation in superannuation, with mergers to accelerate, according to a new survey from J.P. Morgan.

Vanguard hit with US class action

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Law firm Dovel & Luner filed a class action lawsuit against Vanguard trustees and on behalf of investors in Vanguard's Target Retirement Funds, based in the US.

CareSuper risk chief departs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The industry superannuation fund is hunting a new chief risk officer after the incumbent took a role with AustralianSuper.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Mary Manning

PORTFOLIO MANAGER
ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From a young age, Alphinity Investment Management's Mary Manning has known what she needed to do to succeed in financial services. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.