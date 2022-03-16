Vanguard hit with US class action

Law firm Dovel & Luner filed a class action lawsuit against Vanguard trustees and on behalf of investors in Vanguard's Target Retirement Funds, based in the US.

The suit alleges that Vanguard's mismanagement of these funds led to "enormous tax bills (tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of dollars)" for investors who held the funds in taxable accounts.

The Vanguard Target Retirement Funds allow US investors to save for a target retirement date.

The complaint, filed by Dovel & Luner yesterday, explains federal tax law in the US requires that when a target date fund sells assets it distributes any capital gains to shareholders.

Investors who hold target date funds in tax advantaged accounts can simply reinvest these distributions, without incurring any tax liability.

Vanguard offered these target date funds to larger investors (with more than $100 million to invest), positioning the funds as institutional-grade.

The investors in these large, institutional-grade target date funds could reinvest distributions without incurring tax liability.

However, the complaint alleges Vanguard also markets and sells its target date funds directly to smaller, ordinary investors who hold these funds in taxable accounts. These investors allegedly had to pay taxes on distributions, even when they automatically reinvest them (which is what most do).

"For these investors, if there is a massive sell-off of assets in their target date fund, this results in massive tax bills," the complaint says.

Target date funds don't normally sell many assets, so capital gains distributions - and the tax implications - are minimal.

But the complaint alleges that in December 2020, Vanguard caused an "elephant stampede" sell-off from its retail target date funds.

This occurred because Vanguard opened its institutional-grade target date funds (which hold the same assets as the retail funds) to all retirement plans with at least US$5 million - when previously investors needed $100 million to invest in the institutional product. The institutional product has lower fees.

The complaint alleges retirement plans invested in retail funds sold their shares and moved over to cheaper, but otherwise identical, institutional funds.

"To raise cash to redeem so many shares, the retail funds were forced to sell off as much as 15% of their assets (or even more). When these assets were sold, the retail funds recognised capital gains on the assets," the complaint states.

"The resulting capital gains distributions to investors were unprecedented (40 times previous levels). While this didn't hurt retirement plans, it left taxable investors holding the tax bag."