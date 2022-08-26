Vanguard granted RSE licence

Vanguard expects to launch its product before the end of the year, having been handed a registrable superannuation entity licence.

APRA granted a new RSE licence to Vanguard Super Pty Ltd, the trustee of Vanguard Super, yesterday.

In an update, Vanguard said: "That's our green light to proceed towards launching Vanguard Super in the coming months."

"There's still more to be done before then, but we're on track to open our offer to members by the end of the year."

Vanguard first flagged its intention to re-enter the superannuation space in November 2019.

At the time, Vanguard head of corporate affairs Robin Bowerman said: "We are at the start of a journey of entering the superannuation market."

"We are under no illusion that it is a lot of work to get a licence and then to get a product to the market."

In October 2020, it began culling the special mandates it managed on behalf of other superannuation funds.

In 2021, Vanguard Super appointed its board, chaired by Peggy O'Neal. Michael Lovett was named head of superannuation at Vanguard, and GROW Inc. was awarded the mandate to provide administration services.

Earlier this year it was speculated that the product's launch was delayed, a claim disputed by Vanguard.