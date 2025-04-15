Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

VanEck to intro RMBS, India ETFs

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 15 APR 2025   12:24PM

VanEck will soon list two new ETFs, one being an RMBS strategy and the other investing in Indian growth stocks.

The VanEck Australian RMBS ETF (ASX: RMBS) will give investors access to a residential mortgage-backed securities strategy, which VanEck said should prove compelling to investors in the current environment.

Residential mortgage-backed securities are one of the fastest growing fixed income asset classes in Australia, reaching a record $59.2 billion of issuance in 2024, VanEck chief executive and managing director Arian Neiron said.

"As a securitised debt backed by a pool of home loans, Australian residential mortgage-backed securities benefit from a long track record of stability supported by the price growth in the homes of borrowers and debtor resilience during economic downturns. Historically, investors in highly rated Australian residential mortgage-backed securities have never experienced principal losses," he said.

"In the current market environment, with the market anticipating rate cuts by the Reserve Bank, residential mortgage-backed securities will be more compelling because of the yield premium over cash products and similarly rated senior debt."

He added that RMBS has traditionally been difficult to incorporate in a portfolio with investors having to rely on asset managers to access.

"They have been utilised in credit strategies for decades, and for the first time VanEck's RMBS democratises the opportunity for all types of investors. RMBS invests in AAA-rated Australian residential mortgage-backed securities only, ensuring investors benefit from high payment seniority," said Neiron.

Meantime, the VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (ASX: GRIN) provides exposure to high-growth Indian companies, tracking the MarketGrader India Growth Leaders 50 Index.

"India is carving out a niche in the global investment landscape and becoming a rising investment destination. The key drivers include higher GDP growth supported by policy tailwinds, favourable demographics and a growing middle class and government-led initiatives fostering improved efficiency," Neiron said.

"Further, while many countries scramble to recalibrate in response to Trump's shifting US trade policies, India's relative detachment from global trade could help it weather shocks that may harm more trade-dependent economies. India's tariffs are high, and its share of global exports remains under 2%. India's vast domestic market has continued to fuel its growth."

The two products will both list on Thursday, April 24. It will take VanEck's total ETF lineup to 46.

Read more: Arian NeironMarketGrader India Growth LeadersVanEck Australian RMBS ETF ASXVanEck India Growth Leaders
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Market turmoil hits portfolios
Betashares launches Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs
VanEck to launch 'next evolution' long short ETF
Old, retired males more likely to use a financial adviser: VanEck
Active managers find no saviour in dual access products
ETFs preferred vehicles for Aussie, US advisers: Surveys
VanEck to launch defence ETF
Vanguard, Betashares, iShares neck and neck in battle for inflows
Bitcoin ETF price war: VanEck, Monochrome cut costs
First Bitcoin ETF to launch this week on ASX

Editor's Choice

Global investor services group enters Australia

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:26PM
The UK-based firm has acquired AMAL Group, aiming to tap into the growing demand for trustee and administration services in Australia and New Zealand.

VanEck to intro RMBS, India ETFs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:24PM
VanEck will soon list two new ETFs, one being an RMBS strategy and the other investing in Indian growth stocks.

NGS Super to launch lifetime income product

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:02PM
NGS Super has partnered with Challenger to provide guaranteed lifetime income for members.

Coalition targets 'ambitious' goal of 30k advisers

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:27PM
The Coalition wants to "rebuild the advice industry" by increasing the number of advisers to 30,000.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media