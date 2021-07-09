VanEck opens Perth office

The ETF issuer has opened a Perth office, and added four to its team.

VanEck Australia is staffing its Perth office with Danica Warren as a business development manager, who joins from FIIG Securities.

It has also added three business development associates to its Sydney office.

Angus Fowler joins from Switzer Group where we was a partnerships coordinator, Chris Prowse joins from Morgan Stanley where he was a client service associate and Claudia Catalanotto joins from Wellington Management where she was an intern.

VanEck Asia Pacific chief executive and managing director Arian Neiron said the the appointments and the Perth office will enhance its Australian operations as demand for its products grow.

"Our new hires will work to strengthen investors' understanding of smart beta and active strategies, which form a core part of VanEck's ASX ETF range and provide targeted investment solutions," Neiron said.

"VanEck now has 28 ETFs listed on ASX, and more in the pipeline. Our FUM has jumped almost 80% in one year. We are enhancing our team to respond to greater demand for our products."

ASX-listed ETFs ended May with $109.5 billion in total assets, of which VanEck Australia has a 7% share.

It is outpaced by Vanguard ($30.5 billion), BlackRock ($21.5 billion), BetaShares (about $17 billion), Magellan ($15.3 billion) and State Street ($7.9 billion) in ASX-listed ETFs.

Global equities were the largest asset class, with nearly 49.6% of the total assets in ASX-listed ETFs.