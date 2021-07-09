NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

VanEck opens Perth office

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 9 JUL 2021   12:27PM

The ETF issuer has opened a Perth office, and added four to its team.

VanEck Australia is staffing its Perth office with Danica Warren as a business development manager, who joins from FIIG Securities.

It has also added three business development associates to its Sydney office.

Angus Fowler joins from Switzer Group where we was a partnerships coordinator, Chris Prowse joins from Morgan Stanley where he was a client service associate and Claudia Catalanotto joins from Wellington Management where she was an intern.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Register now [Earn CPD]

VanEck Asia Pacific chief executive and managing director Arian Neiron said the the appointments and the Perth office will enhance its Australian operations as demand for its products grow.

"Our new hires will work to strengthen investors' understanding of smart beta and active strategies, which form a core part of VanEck's ASX ETF range and provide targeted investment solutions," Neiron said.

"VanEck now has 28 ETFs listed on ASX, and more in the pipeline. Our FUM has jumped almost 80% in one year. We are enhancing our team to respond to greater demand for our products."

ASX-listed ETFs ended May with $109.5 billion in total assets, of which VanEck Australia has a 7% share.

It is outpaced by Vanguard ($30.5 billion), BlackRock ($21.5 billion), BetaShares (about $17 billion), Magellan ($15.3 billion) and State Street ($7.9 billion) in ASX-listed ETFs.

Global equities were the largest asset class, with nearly 49.6% of the total assets in ASX-listed ETFs.

Read more: VanEckArian Neiron
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Macquarie sweeps Investment Leadership Awards
The other side of the ETP growth story
ETP demand soars, unlisted unit trusts retract
S&P rejigs index as BlackRock ETF grows
VanEck launches new ETFs
Australian equities funds downgraded
VanEck readies new ETF
New trading platform to launch
ETF industry revenues revealed
Superhero sets eyes on managed accounts

Editor's Choice

New shareholder at Challenger

KANIKA SOOD
Will Vicar's Caledonia has sold its 15% stake in annuities giant Challenger to Athene Holding Limited and Apollo Global Management.

Aware questioned on bonuses

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $130 billion industry fund Aware Super was grilled on the bonuses it pays executives and how it justifies them.

Funds grilled despite record returns

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AustralianSuper and Cbus faced an extremely hostile questioning from the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, which at times devolved to committee members yelling over one another.

WealthO2 launches top manager MDA

ANNABELLE DICKSON
WealthO2 has introduced a managed discretionary account with several top managed account investment managers.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
6

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
9

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Phil Anderson

GENERAL MANAGER POLICY & PROFESSIONALISM
ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL ADVISERS
The Association of Financial Advisers general manager policy and professionalism Phil Anderson has a disciplined value system. Now, he is on a mission to make the advice industry flourish again. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.