Investment
VanEck launches new ETFs
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 2 MAR 2021   11:57AM

VanEck has expanded its range of ETFs, announcing two new offerings to join its new Global Clean Energy ETF.

The VanEck Vectors MSCI International Small Companies Quality ETF (QSML) and VanEck Vectors MSCI International Value ETF (VLUE) will soon commence trading on ASX, along with the recently announced VanEck Vectors Global Clean Energy ETF (CLNE), pending regulatory approval.

VanEck managing director and head of Asia Pacific Arian Neiron said: "VanEck will shortly have 28 ETFs listed on the ASX, up from 19 a year ago. These ETFs will leverage enduring investment theses and structural growth themes."

Neiron said value, as an investment style, has been performing well in recent months and anticipates it could continue to do so as economies recover from COVID-19.

"VLUE will allow investors to add a value tilt to their portfolio, with 250 companies selected by MSCI based on its value factor," he said.

"Previously, investors could only gain exposure to the value factor through high fee non-transparent actively managed funds."

Neiron said QSML will offer investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of international developed market small-cap quality growth companies with durable business models and sustainable competitive advantages.

"Many investors seek capital growth opportunities by investing in small companies such as those found in the S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries," Neiron said.

"The international opportunity is 20 times bigger with approximately 4000 listed international small companies making up the benchmark, MSCI World ex Australia Small Cap Index."

However, Neiron said, not all the companies are desirable from an investment perspective.

"QSML is an international equity smart beta strategy of approximately 150 international small companies selected by MSCI based on its quality factor, offering investors a portfolio of international small companies with strong balance sheets and stable earnings," Neiron said.

QSML and VLUE will join the soon-to-list CLNE, which will track the S&P Global Clean Energy Index, which has delivered a one-year total return of 116% as of 29 January 2021.

"The demand for infinite clean, green, renewable energy and the inevitable transition away from scarce fossil fuels is a significant trend offering huge investment potential. CLNE will allow investors to leverage that trend in their portfolios," Neiron said.

"These ETFs are helping to democratise investing so that all types of Australian investors can buy into asset classes previously only available to institutional investors."

