VanEck goes for growth with new ETF

VanEck has launched a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) to complement its international quality, value and small cap strategies.

VanEck MSCI International Growth ETF (ASX: GWTH) will be available on the ASX from August 28, pending final regulatory approval.

GWTH aims to capitalise on the outperformance of 'growth' companies over 'value' stocks, targeting companies that are poised for rapid revenue and earnings expansion.

Despite investing in growth stocks having traditionally been the domain of active managers, limiting access by the broader investor population, GWTH can provide "convenient access" via the ASX at a fraction of the typical active management fee, VanEck said.

As with other smart beta strategies, the ETF utilises a systematic, rules-based approach that targets outperformance.

It comes as two of VanEck's ETFs were listed as the most purchased stocks in the first half of the year.

Noting the momentum, VanEck Asia Pacific chief executive and managing director Arian Neiron said highest-growth stocks tend to be underrepresented in benchmarks.

"This manifested in the first half of 2025, where the highly visible NVIDIA, Apple and Microsoft mega-caps took a back seat to lesser-known stocks such as defence intelligence company Palantir Technologies (up 492% in the last year) and mobile advertising platform AppLovin (up 417% in the last year)," Neiron said.

"GWTH will allow investors to add a dedicated growth exposure to their portfolio, for passive fees. Importantly, the growth factor is a diversifier away from the over-held companies, with NVIDIA being the only 'Magnificent 7' company currently included in the portfolio.

"Minimal overlap between GWTH, the international benchmark, and factor ETFs provides further diversification benefits."

Neiron said after thorough research, VanEck observed that traditional indexes often led to diluted growth exposure and style contamination - which pivots away from genuine growth factor returns.

"Our objective with GWTH was to develop a smart beta strategy that captured 'pure' growth characteristics, and we believe that a disciplined approach to delivering growth exposure can overcome the style drift and capacity challenges often faced by active managers in this segment," Neiron added.

The launch of GWTH will bring VanEck's total number of ETFs on the ASX to 46.