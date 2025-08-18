Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

VanEck goes for growth with new ETF

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 18 AUG 2025   12:03PM

VanEck has launched a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) to complement its international quality, value and small cap strategies.

VanEck MSCI International Growth ETF (ASX: GWTH) will be available on the ASX from August 28, pending final regulatory approval.

GWTH aims to capitalise on the outperformance of 'growth' companies over 'value' stocks, targeting companies that are poised for rapid revenue and earnings expansion.

Despite investing in growth stocks having traditionally been the domain of active managers, limiting access by the broader investor population, GWTH can provide "convenient access" via the ASX at a fraction of the typical active management fee, VanEck said.

As with other smart beta strategies, the ETF utilises a systematic, rules-based approach that targets outperformance.

It comes as two of VanEck's ETFs were listed as the most purchased stocks in the first half of the year.

Noting the momentum, VanEck Asia Pacific chief executive and managing director Arian Neiron said highest-growth stocks tend to be underrepresented in benchmarks.

"This manifested in the first half of 2025, where the highly visible NVIDIA, Apple and Microsoft mega-caps took a back seat to lesser-known stocks such as defence intelligence company Palantir Technologies (up 492% in the last year) and mobile advertising platform AppLovin (up 417% in the last year)," Neiron said.

"GWTH will allow investors to add a dedicated growth exposure to their portfolio, for passive fees. Importantly, the growth factor is a diversifier away from the over-held companies, with NVIDIA being the only 'Magnificent 7' company currently included in the portfolio.

"Minimal overlap between GWTH, the international benchmark, and factor ETFs provides further diversification benefits."

Neiron said after thorough research, VanEck observed that traditional indexes often led to diluted growth exposure and style contamination - which pivots away from genuine growth factor returns.

"Our objective with GWTH was to develop a smart beta strategy that captured 'pure' growth characteristics, and we believe that a disciplined approach to delivering growth exposure can overcome the style drift and capacity challenges often faced by active managers in this segment," Neiron added.

The launch of GWTH will bring VanEck's total number of ETFs on the ASX to 46.

Read more: VanEckGWTHVanEck MSCI International Growth ETFArian Neiron
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Unemployment data throws 'curveball' at RBA
Gold ETFs outshine large caps: Research
ETF market breaks through $280bn
Resilient job market reduces rate cut probability: Experts
La Trobe debuts first ASX-listed investment product
Most investment managers see outflows - but who captured the most?
Managed funds should be 'prepared to take less'
Vanguard ETFs claim first, second, and third place for inflows
ETF Shares introduces three ETFs on Cboe
Inflation figures point to May rate cut

Editor's Choice

Funds SA pushes for efficiencies with AI targets

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Targets around the use of artificial intelligence (AI) will be baked into the performance plans of every staff member at the centralised investment manager.

Fidante loses $11.4bn in insto money

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
Challenger's Fidante Partners lost $11.4 billion in institutional client money in the last financial year with the majority of it exiting fixed income investments.

ART chair to retire

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:25PM
Australian Retirement Trust chair Andrew Fraser intends to retire at the Annual Member Meeting on November 20, at which point a successor will be named.

Adviser banned for UGC, Shield involvement

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:24PM
A Gold Coast-based financial adviser has been banned for four years for failing to act in clients' best interests by pushing them to invest in the Global Capital Property Fund (GCPF) and Pivotal Diversified Fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Simon Glazier

Simon Glazier

MANAGING DIRECTOR, AUSTRALIA
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Second time was the charm for Simon Glazier in his bid for the managing director role at Fidelity International's Australian outfit. Now in the top job, he isn't banking on the investment giant's past glories to keep it firing. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media