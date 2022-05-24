Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

VanEck carbon credits ETF set to hit ASX

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 24 MAY 2022   12:29PM

VanEck will launch Australia's first carbon credits ETF, tracking the four most actively traded and largest carbon markets and emissions trading schemes (ETS) in the world.

Subject to ASX and final regulatory approval VanEck Global Carbon Credits ETF (Synthetic) is set to trade under the ticker ASX: XCO2 in upcoming weeks.

The Global Carbon Credits ETF will track the ICE Global Carbon Future Index which sources carbon credit future prices from the European Union Emissions Trading Scheme, the Western Climate Initiative (California Cap and Trade Program), the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), and the UK Emissions Trading Scheme.

A carbon credit is a permit that allows a company that holds it to emit up to a certain amount of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

The purpose is to limit the extent of pollution caused by the emission of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases by taxing companies that pollute more than the emissions cap.

An investment in carbon markets is viewed as a vital tool to help in the fight against climate change and as carbon credit prices potentially increase.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

VanEck's chief executive and managing director of Asia Pacific Arian Neiron said Australia does not have a carbon credit 'cap and trading' scheme, making it the first to hit market.

"This opportunity is important because it gives investors access to a global marketplace for carbon credits," he explained.

"Importantly, carbon credit prices are expected to increase significantly as the fight against climate change gains momentum. This will raise the value of carbon credits futures and this asset class will likely benefit significantly over the longer term, making it attractive for investors to get exposure."

Neiron said the push to further diversify the market with responsible investing options comes after election results.

"With the new Labor government now in power and climate change front and centre, time will tell if climate policy will be more ambitious in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and align to the likes of the European Union," he said.

Neiron added the benefit of global carbon credit futures is that they can be freely traded on global exchanges with attractive market size and liquidity, both of which are expected to increase in the countdown to net zero, along with prices.

"Carbon credits have historically been lowly correlated to mainstream asset classes and can be potentially used as a hedge against the impact of carbon emissions risks on investor portfolios. The VanEck Global Carbon Credits ETF (Synthetic) will allow investors to take advantage of the potential rise of carbon credit prices by giving investors access to the biggest global emissions trading schemes," he said.

"Any rise in carbon prices would also support responsible investing and incentivise pollution reduction schemes and policies as governments work harder to meet global climate agreements. Companies too are better aligning their production with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment goals, and many are using carbon credits to do this."

According to forecasts, carbon credit prices are expected to reach over US$100 per tonne of CO2. The price of EUA futures December 2022 contracts is €83 per tonne of CO2.

It has been estimated that carbon credit prices "would need to reach US$147 per tonne of CO2 to meet a 1.5°C global warming limit by 2050".

The drivers of carbon prices over the short and long term include carbon trading systems rules and climate and energy policies, as well as changes in current and expected future scarcity of carbon credit allowances and the overall level of global economic activity and carbon emissions.

A secondary market deals with the trading of carbon credits. Together, the four futures markets tracked by the ICE Global Carbon Futures Index make up most of the volume of all trading in carbon-credit futures contracts.

As of December 2021, the four largest global carbon credit futures markets tracked by ICE Global Carbon Index had a combined annual trading volume of US$683.9 billion.

Read more: VanEckASXVanEck Global Carbon Credits ETFArian NeironICE Global Carbon Future Index
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AWOF unitholders to vote on trustee
ASX board diversity stagnating: Report
GQG Partners expands Australian team
Australian Ethical appoints chief people and culture officer
Charges laid in lengthy ASIC investigation
CEW push for more women leaders
ASX CHESS replacement delayed again
BetaShares reveals Future of Food ETF
Further $1.4bn FUM drop at Magellan
ASX seeks to improve investment products offering

Editor's Choice

VanEck carbon credits ETF set to hit ASX

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Van Eck will launch Australia's first carbon credits ETF, tracking the four most actively traded and largest carbon markets and emissions trading schemes (ETS) in the world.

Acadian Asset Management appoints chief executive

ANDREW MCKEAN
Acadian Asset Management Australia has appointed Gillian Savage as chief executive.

Challenger details future strategy, plans JV

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
After announcing a restructure last week, Challenger has provided further detail on how it plans to diversify, including flagging its intention to enter a joint venture with SimCorp and naming a chief executive to lead it.

New Horizon Investment Management adds Melbourne office

CHLOE WALKER
Hong-Kong based venture capital and private equity institution New Horizon Investment Management (NHIM) has announced plans to expand its footprint in Australia with the opening of a new office in Melbourne.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Darryl Johnson

CO-FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
INTEGRATED PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS PTY LTD
Darryl Johnson was conned into running by a manager 15 years ago. Little did Johnson know, running would soon become his life's passion, and the lessons learnt from training and competing in ultramarathons would set him up for success in the finance world. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.