Financial Planning
Value disconnect damages adviser relationships
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 FEB 2020   12:12PM

There is disconnect between what investors value from their advisers and what advisers believe investors value, leading to frustration and a breakdown in advisory relationships.

That's according to the latest research coming out of Morningstar, which argues that expectations surrounding advice can often be misaligned.

"While our results show that expectations around advice aren't always aligned, this gap can be bridged by understanding where the differences are and where the value lies in client/adviser relationships," it said.

"For advisers, it's hard to build a mutually beneficial relationship if clients don't understand the value of the advice they're getting.

"And it can be frustrating for clients if it seems that their adviser isn't meeting their expectations."

The Value of Advice report argues the role of financial advice has changed.

"While an adviser's worth used to be simply based on the adviser's ability to beat a benchmark, it's now understood that an adviser's value is far better measured by the impact that their services can have on investors' financial outcomes," Morningstar said.

"New metrics and research findings show that the interpersonal aspect of advice may have more impact on a person's finances than anything else."

This includes services like behavioural coaching and personalised financial advice.

"As investors, emotions can be our own worst enemy, especially when the markets are volatile, and guidance from a behavioral coach can save us from panic selling and abandoning long-term financial plans," Morningstar said.

The report surveyed 693 individual investors and 161 advisers, who each ranked the attributes that they believed to be of the most value.

Morningstar found that there was some agreement between both groups on what was valuable, but "not a strong agreement".

"The correlation between both groups' average lists is about 0.46, meaning there is a moderate relationship between the two lists," it said.

"There are interesting disagreements on what's considered valuable, and this suggests that there are opportunities for advisers to better address investors' needs and educate investors on the real value of advice."

The largest gaps between the two groups were 'can help me maximise my returns', 'helps me stay in control of my emotions', and 'understands me and my unique needs'.

The smallest gaps between investors and advisers were 'communicates and explains financial concepts well', 'presents themselves in a professional manner', and 'helps me reach my financial goals'.

Morningstar said the research proved that investors value the technical side of financial advice more than its benefits.

This was especially true in the behavioural realm; which was ranked last in the survey of investors.

"Research suggests that cognitive biases and other behavioural obstacles often inhibit investors from making sound financial decisions, especially when their emotions are running high," Morningstar said.

"Behavioural coaching is one solution for common behavioural mistakes (such as panic selling in a market downturn) but it was all but ignored by the investors who took our survey.

"Given the numerous research findings suggesting that behavioural coaching is the single most impactful service an adviser can offer, there's obviously an opportunity for communication and education here."

The research also found that investors do not see value in personalised, unique advice.

"Even though personalisation or behavioral coaching may result in more overall wealth, our research suggests that investors do not see their value. This shouldn't surprise anyone," Morningstar said.

"For years, professional financial advice was promoted as a way to beat the market, and while financial and investing professionals might understand that this isn't the case, changing the 'returns first' perception won't happen overnight."

Morningstar recommends better communication between advisers and clients to understand the value of advice beyond investment selection. Through open communication, advisers can help educate their clients, showing them the value of goals-based investing, so as to limit emotionally-driven client reactions to market dips and dives.

"Research shows that the interpersonal side of advice, which includes personalisation and behavioural coaching, can be the most valuable aspect of professional advice, and the industry needs to better articulate that," it said.

"Returns aren't the end-all, be-all, modern advice is more coaching than stock-picking, and the short-term returns are only part of the picture."

Read more: MorningstarValue of Advice
