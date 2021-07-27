Vale Murray Wyatt

The long serving chair of wealth management firm Morrows is being remembered for his larger-than-life personality and generous spirit following his sudden passing last week.

Tributes are flowing for Morrows chair and director Murray Wyatt, who passed away suddenly on Friday, July 23.

In confirming the news, Morrows' board of directors said: "For those who worked with and knew him, he was a larger-than-life personality who always enjoyed sharing his stories and knowledge with others."

Wyatt was instrumental in the development of Morrows, having first joined the firm close to 40 years ago. He played a key role in growing the business' service offering, which now encompasses private wealth, family office, superannuation, wealth management, aged care advice, and tax and business advisory.

"Murray's ability to think strategically and develop strong working relationships enabled Morrows to expand and grow and provided opportunities to clients, Morrows directors and staff," Morrows said.

This included overseeing the firm's decision to join the MSI Global Alliance and subsequent merger with MSI Ragg Weir in 2018, which added an auditing function to Morrows.

Industry-wide, Wyatt was revered for his family governance, superannuation and wealth management expertise.

For nine years he served as chair of CPA Australia's Superannuation Centre of Excellence, was a former member of the National Retirement Savings Centre of Excellence, and was a member of the Superannuation Advisory Committee established by industry and the ATO to advise government.

He also regularly presented on retirement issues for other industry bodies including the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia and the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

A practising accountant since 1972, in 2000 Wyatt received the CPA Australia Henry Fox Award, the criteria for which includes being "held in high standing by public practitioners for professional competence and ethical behaviour", influencing other members positively, and being a "major participant in the development of policy changes to public practice".

He is survived by his wife Margaret, their two sons, Malcolm and Jason, and their families.

"Murray was a mentor and a friend to many and will leave a lasting legacy," Morrows said.