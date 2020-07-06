NEWS
Vale Ian Perkins
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 6 JUL 2020   12:15PM

Australian financial services veteran Ian Perkins is being remembered for his warmth, passion and joy for life, after passing away suddenly on June 29.

Perkins spent the last six years working with BNP Paribas Securities Services, where he was responsible for its asset owner business across the Asia Pacific region.

He had recently departed BNP Paribas to embark on a new journey, joining Paul Toepfer at start-up consultancy firm KONU.

He passed away on June 29 from a heart attack.

In a tribute, his former colleagues remembered him as a well-loved person; admired for his open heart and joy for life.

"BNP Paribas was lucky enough to have Ian for the last six years of his career and his colleagues who worked with him said he brought fun and joy to everyone," the tribute said.

"Ian's success in banking was because he was not a typical banker. He was creative, courageous, innovative, a rule breaker and most happy when he had a white board and would collaborate on big ideas and of course gather an audience!"

His colleagues described Perkins' determination for causes he was passionate about; remembering him for his mentorship.

"He will be remembered for his cheeky smile, his constant cigarette breaks, his warmth, and being larger than life," the tribute continued.

"He had a unique combination of leadership qualities which was hard to come by. His greatest gift was giving people a go, treating people with respect and always having an open door policy."

The tribute described Perkins as honest, caring and full of ideas; "a true gentleman who wore his heart on his sleeve".

"Ian's leadership style was humble, authentic and down to earth," it said.

"He gave people the opportunity and got out of the way. He had your back no matter what."

The tribute noted his undeniable love for his family, music and golf.

"Ian always spoke of his family at work and was very proud of them and we all feel like we know them personally," it said.

"He has gone too soon. For those lucky enough to have worked with him, the precious memories will remain in our hearts. We have lost a gentleman, a friend and a colleague."

"We will all miss you and remember you forever Perko."

Perkins began his career in financial services at State Street, where he worked for five years managing its fund operations and client relationships.

Following his period at State Street, Perkins worked with asset servicing firm RBC Dexia where he served as its regional director of client services.

In 2005, Perkins co-founded Morse Consulting, where he worked for eight years. The firm specialised in advisory services, resource solutions and operational risk management. Morse was subsequently acquired by Deloitte in 2016.

Following his time building Morse, Perkins joined Jabbiac Trading as a director and financial services management consultant, before moving to BNP Paribas as its head of sales.

During his tenure at BNP Paribas, Perkins worked his way up the corporate ladder, serving as acting managing director for its securities services in Australia and New Zealand, before nabbing a role as the head of client development for the region.

Before leaving BNP Paribas, Perkins was responsible for all of the firm's asset owner clients, including pension and sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies and central banks. In this role, he was delivered strategy, P&L, markets and product solutions to these asset owner clients.

