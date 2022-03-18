US, UK hike interest rates

The US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England have increased interest rates - with the US pulling the trigger on rates for the first time since 2018.

Effective from March 17, the US Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 0.25% to 0.40%.

The US unemployment rate is reportedly hovering at around 3.8% and inflation is 7.9%.

"The least interesting thing about today's rate hike, was today's rate hike. The committee now anticipates hiking rates seven times this year, and almost half the committee members would like to see more," J.P. Morgan Asset Management global market strategist Kerry Craig said.

"This is some departure from the three hikes expected back in December and would push the Fed Funds rate to 2.0% by year end. Moreover, a further four hikes in 2023 could see the Fed Funds rate rise to a level above the Fed's long run view of where interest rates should be and put policy firmly into restrictive territory."

The Bank of England also raised interest rates this week by 0.25%, moving from 0.5% to 0.75%.

CPI inflation in the UK is at 5.5%.

While the US has held off on rate hikes until now, this is the third consecutive increase from the Bank of England since December. For the first time, rates in the UK are now at a pre-pandemic level.

The Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee said the invasion of Ukraine by Russia has led to further large increases in energy and other commodity prices including food prices.

It acknowledged the war was also likely to exacerbate global supply chain disruptions and has increased the uncertainty around the economic outlook significantly.

This will add to global inflationary pressures over coming months, and growth in economies that are net energy importers, including the UK, will likely slow as a result.