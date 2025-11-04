US equities not performing as well as they seem: UniSuper

UniSuper head of fixed income David Colosimo has warned that despite US share markets appearing to have performed very well over the month of October, the reality is more complex.

"In October, US shares were actually quite strong, up about 2.25%. But those numbers, especially in the US, they don't really paint the full picture," Colosimo said.

"The gains in the US, they've been concentrated in a smaller number of big companies, while there's been a range of smaller companies that have been weak.

"... if you look at the equal weight index, which weights each company equally, that index was actually down more than 1%. So, the whole market was up - and up quite a bit - but the average share was actually lower in October."

Unsurprisingly, the big names in technology, and specifically those exposed to the AI thematic, were driving US market gains; namely Nvidia, OpenAI, AMD, Broadcom and Salesforce.

However, Colosimo said that while many companies are profiting off the AI boom, not all are benefitting.

"Oracle shares were down 7% in October. There's a bit of a concern that they've taken on too much debt in their AI strategy, and it didn't help when they announced they've been making losses on the chips that they've been renting from Nvidia," Colosimo said.

"Facebook's owner, Meta, was also down 12% in October. They reported a big increase in earnings this month, but also a surge in the capex that they're making to stay in the AI game. They're also borrowing massively to do it."

Colosimo added that US markets are also being impacted by "cockroaches" - a term coined by JP Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon - which refers to potential hidden risks in the private credit sector.

The phrase suggests that after discovering one problem, there are likely more to be found.

"So, to me, one of the most interesting things in the last few months, we're starting to see an increasing number of debt defaults," Colosimo said.

"In all cases, there's been pretty egregious fraud involved but it's just increased concerns over private credit generally and that it could have an impact on the broader financial system.

"Beyond those default concerns, you're seeing a lot of consumer stocks down as well. In the US, very high-end households are doing quite well but lower income households are really struggling, so that's showing up across a lot of those consumer sectors."