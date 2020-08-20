Unmet advice needs increases for SMSF trustees

Self-managed superannuation (SMSF) trustees are faced with unmet advice needs as costs and confidence in financial advisers stands in the way.

The Vanguard Investment Trends Planner Report revealed a 6% increase in the number of SMSF trustees with unmet advice needs in investment strategy, retirement planning and tax planning.

Only 39% of the 3000 SMSF trustees surveyed prefer relying on professional advice while 61% were open to using free non-personalised advice from government bodies and investment newsletters.

On the other hand, 46% of financial advisers are struggling to grow their SMSF client base and revenue as they are faced with compliance-related challenges along with client education and regulatory uncertainty.

Vanguard Australia's head of intermediary Rebecca Pope said: "As demand for low-cost, quality advice grows, financial planners are often assessed on their value-for-money proposition. But aside from portfolio and financial outcomes, planners have an opportunity to define their value not just in monetary terms, but also in emotional outcomes."

Nearly 80% of advisers believe that their SMSF clients in accumulation phase are on track to achieve their retirement goals.

For those clients in the drawdown phase, the most popular methods are the bucket approach at 53% followed by income from investments at 39%.

The majority of new adviser inflows from SMSF clients are coming from direct listed investments while allocation towards cash and fixed income account for a fifth of new inflows.

Adviser use of exchange traded funds (ETFs) is up 4% from 2019 to 16% while flows to managed accounts remained steady at 9%.

But advisers expect flows to managed accounts to grow substantially over the next three years to 12% in 2032 while 40% of planners already use, and will continue to use, managed accounts for client investments.

SMSF specialists are more likely to advise clients to invest in ETFs, direct shares and to pay off debt, while SMSF generalists (those with fewer than 20 SMSF clients) are more likely to recommend managed funds and fixed income products.

"ETFs and managed accounts provide planners great solutions to diversify their clients' portfolios. They are low-cost, easy to implement and provide SMSFs access to different markets and asset classes, as well as liquidity benefits," Pope said.