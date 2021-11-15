NEWS
Investment

Unlisted unit trust conversions boost ETP sector

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 15 NOV 2021   12:23PM

Unlisted unit trusts converting to exchange-traded products continues to bolster the $125.3 billion sector, new research suggests.

Rainmaker's September 2021 ETP report found the growth in ETP assets was driven by the conversion of unlisted unit trusts, contributing $39 billion over 12 months.

"Only 67% of ETP assets are managed on an indexed basis. Smart beta accounts for 13% and regular active ETPs accounts for the remaining 21%," Rainmaker said.

Equity ETPs, being two-thirds international equities and one-third Australian equities, hold $79 billion or 63% of the market.

Ten percent of the sector invests in fixed interest, while property ETPs only account for 3.3%.

"The Australian ETP market is currently undergoing a profound shift in its makeup. Seventeen out of 28 products added in the past 12 months were actively managed. The majority of these active products (11) were international equities," the report reads.

One of the main differences between ETPs and unlisted unit trusts is that the latter can be applied for and redeemed once a day based on net asset value.

The buyer or seller does not know the price of the transaction until after the deal is done. ETPs on the other hand, can be traded at different prices throughout the trading day.

Magellan was the first fund manager to implement the rearrangement of its ETPs in November 2020, adding about $13 billion to the sector.

AllianceBernstein's Managed Volatility Australian Equities Fund (with $1.5 billion) and Hyperion's Global Growth Companies Fund (with $2 billion) then followed suit.

During the September quarter, Vanguard's Australian Shares Index ETF with $624 million and its MSCI Index International Shares ETF with $606 million had the highest inflows.

Magellan's Global Fund Open Class had the highest net outflows of $336 million.

Read more: MagellanRainmakerAllianceBernsteinVanguard
VIEW COMMENTS

