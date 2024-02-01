Unlisted asset valuation practices under review

APRA has confirmed it will conduct a "deep dive review" of funds' exposures to unlisted assets later this year.

Combining its policy and supervision priorities for the first time to give regulated entities a better idea of what to expect in the year ahead, APRA said it is focused on "protecting the safety and resilience of regulated entities, promoting confidence and stability in the financial system, and supporting the community to achieve good financial outcomes."

As part of this, APRA pinpointed asset valuation and liquidity management practices in saying it expects investment governance processes to be sound.

The regulator said it will conduct its own review of such practices, looking at the material unlisted assets exposures of a variety of large and mid-sized funds, it said.

It follows APRA introducing the requirement for funds to revalue their unlisted assets on a quarterly basis at least. This occurred around the same time the Financial Regulator Assessment Authority criticised funds' approach to valuing unlisted assets in the wake of the Canva writedowns, as well as APRA's oversight of the issue.

It's understood the review will cover investments in commercial property, private equity, and credit, as well as the likely liquidity risks associated.

Commenting, Rainmaker executive director of research Alex Dunnin said the review "is entirely reasonable but should not be overstated."

APRA data shows its regulated super funds have just 16.4% of assets - being less than $400 billion - in unlisted assets. Unlisted property is 29% of this, unlisted infrastructure is 41% and unlisted equity is the remaining 30%.

"While the regulator has reviewed valuation practices for unlisted assets recently and found no red flags, what may have stirred renewed concern is investment industry surveys revealing fund investment chiefs to be claiming devaluations in unlisted office property are overstated and that they expect minimal further falls," Dunnin said.

"These survey results seem out of step with market reality and APRA is right to explore what's going on given office property is about half the unlisted property sector.

"But given how so many market observers seem to not understand how the unlisted assets market actually works, how and through what structures these assets are held, and how valuations actually occur, by whom and how often, anything APRA could do in their deep dive to educate the broad market about these dimensions would be very useful."

Elsewhere, APRA expects to finalise the updated SPS 515 Strategic Planning and Member Outcomes guidance in the coming months and will also review RSE licensees' self-assessments in relation to the Retirement Income Covenant and ASIC and APRA's joint report on progress of implementation from July last year. Following that, it will engage with entities to address any gaps identified, it said.

Another major priority for the regulator is ensuring cyber resilience of entities, saying it will maintain its heightened supervisory focus on this area. Where entities are found to have major vulnerabilities, APRA said it "will take a proportionate response and may intensify supervision, require root cause analysis, request remediation plans, and consider enforcement action."

An example of this was the regulator's action against NGS Super in December, slapping the $14 billion super fund with additional licence conditions following a cyber-attack in March 2023, first reported by Financial Standard.

APRA said a significant amount of data was lost and "significant deficiencies" were identified in the fund's compliance with CPS 234 - Information Security. More super funds are expected to submit CPS 234 self-assessments in the next six months as part of APRA's cybersecurity stocktake involving more than 300 banks, insurers, and super funds.

The update on priorities comes as Australia's total retirement savings pot marches steadily towards $4 trillion.

Statistics released by APRA yesterday show total super assets hit $3.57 trillion last financial year, close to $1 trillion of which is in MySuper products.

Total contributions into MySuper products in the year to 30 June 2023 were $134 billion, while $76 billion was paid out in benefits.

The average account balance in a MySuper product is just shy of $64,000, while the average balance overall is $111,380.