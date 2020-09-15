NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Uniti ups bid to compete with First State Super
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 15 SEP 2020   4:52PM

Telecommunications company Uniti Group has upped its bid for listed telco OptiComm, as it goes head to head with First State Super to take the company private.

It comes as Uniti also secures a 19.5% stake in OptiComm shares though commitments from a number of institutional shareholders, comprising of call option and share purchase agreements.

This stake, Uniti believes, strengthens its position to successfully complete the acquisition of OptiComm over that of the industry super fund.

Uniti is now offering OptiComm shareholders a revised consideration of $4.835 cash and 0.80537 in Uniti shares per OptiComm share; a total offer of $5.85 per OptiComm share.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

The consideration implies a fully diluted OptiComm equity value of $610 million, which will be funded by a combination of the issuance of 84 million Uniti shares to OptiComm shareholders and a 3-year debt facility with Westpac and CBA worth $250 million, as well as existing cash.

As of August 21, Uniti had approximately $302 million in cash on its balance sheet.

It comes after First State Super made a bid to acquire 100% of the shares in OptiComm for $5.85 per share.

In an ASX release, OptiComm said it was yet to receive a binding proposal from First State, and subsequently, its board considers the Uniti offer to be a "superior proposal" to the competing offer from the industry super fund.

A meeting for shareholders to vote on the offer is set for October 13, with the scheme scheduled to be implemented on October 30.

The directors of OptiComm have unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the Uniti scheme "in the absence of a superior proposal".

Uniti had provided First State a due diligence period until September 18.

First State Super declined to comment.

Read more: OptiCommFirst State SuperUniti GroupCBAWestpac
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Westpac ditches dividend
First State Super makes first take-private bid
Westpac offloads vendor finance business
Count Financial faces class action
Super fund deputy chief departs
Chief economist update: Australian pessimism eases
CommSec adds general manager
Advice remediation tops $1bn
Banks to be questioned on COVID-19 response
Household debt a major risk: RBA
Editor's Choice
Managed accounts inch to $80bn
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
Managed accounts assets continue to grow steadily, having hit nearly $80 billion despite setbacks caused by COVID-19.
Fees should reflect investor skill: AB
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:17PM
Active managers should only charge fees in line with the returns generated from the investment manager's skills, according to Sharon Fay, chief responsibility officer at AllianceBernstein.
New ETF set to debut on ASX
ALLY SELBY  |   12:15PM
A new growth ETF which mirrors a strategy with a 20-year track record is set to list on the ASX early next month, aiming to achieve returns of 2% per annum above the S&P/ASX 200 benchmark at a 0.97% management fee.
Iress appointed mandate
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:57AM
Managed fund provider Lincoln Indicators has appointed financial software company Iress to provide technical infrastructure to support its expansion into international funds.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
16
Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
14-18
AIST's Super Investment Conference (ASI) 
SEP
16
AIMA APAC Fund Manager Briefing: Cross Border Insolvency 
SEP
16
IAA DEALING WITH DISCONTINUITY ? HOW HISTORY TEACHES US 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something xmQq2TTI