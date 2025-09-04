UniSuper hires from Lonsec

The $155 billion super fund is welcoming a new manager, investment solutions and research.

Tom Akay has been appointed to the position, joining UniSuper's product team in what the fund described as a "pivotal role."

Akay joins the fund from Lonsec where he was head of relationship management for the last five years. Before that, he served as strategic relationship manager for two years.

He's also previously held research and paraplanning roles with IOOF and looked after institutional relationships at the Centre for Investor Education.

UniSuper said Akay will work closely with its investments team, "leveraging his deep expertise in asset managers and investment strategies - along with a strong understanding of member and adviser needs - to help ensure the fund's solutions remain market-leading."

He will also strengthen engagement with research houses and advice businesses, and support product development across the fund.

"This appointment rounds out our very strong product leadership team, with Tom now working alongside Alida Macalister (insurance solutions), Giacomo Tarantolo (retirement solutions) and Mike McCormick (accumulation solutions) to put more value into the hands of our members," UniSuper head of product Darren Williams said.

For his part, Akay said: "I am thrilled to join the phenomenal team at UniSuper, and for the opportunity to contribute to what is already one of the strongest offers in market."